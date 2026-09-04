Borno settles N622m NECO fees for 27,599 students – Commissioner

The Borno government has settled N622.3 million for 27,599 students sitting for the National Examinations Council (NECO) for the 2026 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in public schools.

Mr Lawan Wakilbe, the state Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, announced this while presenting the cheque to NECO officials on Friday in Maiduguri.

Wakilbe said the payment was part of the state government’s commitment to ensuring that no child was denied access to education or external examinations because of financial constraints.

He said the government has, since 2019, consistently subsidised 75 per cent of examination fees for eligible students sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), SSCE.

“National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) examinations,” he said.

According to him, the N622.3 million covers the 2026 NECO SSCE examination fees for 27,599 public school students across the state.

He said the government had also committed N1.195 billion in 2026 to WASSCE, SSCE, State Islamic Studies Examination (SISE) and NABTEB examinations.

Wakilbe said the state government had invested N5.987 billion in external examination fees since the commencement of the intervention in 2019. He added that the investment had benefited 193,396 students across the state.

The commissioner said the 2026 SSCE was conducted in 24 Local Government Areas despite security challenges confronting some communities.

He, however, expressed concern over the abduction of 36 learners and a teacher during a security incident at Lassa on June 29, while the examination was ongoing.

Wakilbe prayed for the safe return of the abducted persons and commended NECO officials, local government chairmen, and education secretaries.

“Principals, teachers, parents and other stakeholders for contributing to the successful conduct of the examination,” he said