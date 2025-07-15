Soludo condoles family of late Onitsha Chamber President brutalized by revenue agents

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

By Vincent Ujumadu

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has expressed deep condolences to the family of the late President of the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Okechukwu Akaneme, who died following complications from an alleged brutal assault by agents linked to the Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA).

The governor’s message, conveyed through the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, acknowledged Akaneme’s contributions to the socio-economic development of the state, describing his death as tragic and untimely.

“We acknowledge Mr. Akaneme’s immense contributions to the development of our society as former President of the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Onitsha Federated Chapel, and a prominent leader in the Onitsha business community,” the governor stated.

Akaneme’s ordeal began on October 11, 2024, when individuals claiming to be ASWAMA agents reportedly stormed his residence in Onitsha, accusing him of failing to pay a sanitation levy. His refusal to follow them reportedly led to a violent attack that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

He was rushed to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, where medical evaluation revealed a 65% spinal cord damage. He was later transferred to Memphis Hospital, Enugu, for advanced treatment, where he eventually passed away despite over N20 million spent on his care.

Governor Soludo revealed that the state government had offered N40 million towards Akaneme’s medical treatment. He also assured the family of the government’s continued support during this difficult time and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to justice and compassion.

“As the police continue investigating the matter, the Anambra State government will keep expressing its compassion for the family,” the statement added.

Reacting to the controversy, the Managing Director of ASWAMA, Chief Mike Ozoemena, distanced the agency from the incident. He stated that the contractor involved — a pay-direct operator — had been suspended following the incident.

Ozoemena condemned the use of force, stating that ASWAMA did not authorize the contractor to recruit miscreants or use violence in enforcing sanitation levies. He described the incident as “deeply unfortunate” and confirmed that police investigations are ongoing.

Mr. Akaneme’s death has sparked renewed calls for accountability in the enforcement of revenue collection and better regulation of contractors acting on behalf of government agencies.