BBNaija Season 10: A tour inside the newly redesigned Big Brother’s house

By Ayo Onikoyi and Efe Onodjae

The calm that envelops the otherwise bustling Ilupeju neighbourhood in Lagos belies the electric atmosphere brewing behind the high walls of Africa’s most famous reality TV residence — the Big Brother Naija House.

As dusk approaches and millions across Nigeria and the continent count down to the 7 p.m. premiere of Big Brother Naija Season 10, Vanguard was granted an exclusive first look inside the newly redesigned mansion — and what we found was nothing short of spectacular.

Over the next 71 days, this space will transform from an immaculately staged architectural gem to a cauldron of drama, rivalry, romance, and raw human emotion — all beamed live to an audience of millions.

Where Design Meets Drama

From the moment our team stepped through the fortified front gates, it was obvious that Season 10 is not just another edition — it’s an evolution. A gentle breeze from discreetly placed high-capacity air conditioners greeted us in the entrance foyer, setting the tone for what lay ahead: a sophisticated blend of luxury, technology, and intentional design.

The house’s layout draws inspiration from minimalistic Scandinavian design principles fused with hints of contemporary African art. Warm wood panels flow seamlessly into glass walls that drench the interior in natural light during the day and transform into a kaleidoscope of mood lighting by night.

An Immersive Living Experience

At the heart of the house is an expansive circular living room — a deliberate architectural choice designed to encourage housemates to engage with one another. Plush, custom-built couches wrap around avant-garde coffee tables, while abstract paintings and sculptures punctuate the walls and corners, lending the space a gallery-like feel.

An official from the production team explained the vision: “This season’s design is psychological warfare disguised as comfort. Every curve, every corner is meant to spark conversation, ignite tension, or soothe nerves — depending on how the game unfolds.”

A Kitchen That Sells the Show

Stepping into the BBNaija kitchen is like stepping into a supermarket aisle brimming with big-name sponsors. Almost every surface, appliance, and even the tiniest utensil carries a brand mark — a subtle yet powerful reminder of the commercial might behind Africa’s biggest reality show.

Long-time partners such as Dano Milk, Indomie, Pepsi, Tecno, Close-Up, and Flutterwave feature prominently, transforming everyday cooking scenes into branded moments worth millions in advertising. But it’s not just logos plastered on walls — the kitchen is a high-tech culinary arena. Think smart refrigerators with touch screens, sensor-controlled ovens, voice-activated faucets, and an AI grocery system that keeps tabs on supplies and automatically updates production when stocks run low.

Bedrooms That Shape Stories

This season’s sleeping quarters promise to be a psychological playground of their own. The house features three distinctly themed bedrooms designed to influence housemates’ moods and interactions.

“Midnight Desert” exudes warmth with deep earth tones, golden accents, and low-hanging ambient lights — a cocoon for the reflective and strategic.

“Solar Flare” bursts with energy — neon wall art, orange bedding, and a ceiling that glows and shifts with rotating LED lights, pushing even the calmest minds into overdrive.

“Zenith” is the calm amidst the storm — minimalist Japanese-Scandinavian décor, pale wooden finishes, and soft lighting that invites clarity and quiet plotting.

An interior designer on the project shared: “These rooms aren’t just for sleep — they’re subtle instruments for stirring conflict, forging alliances, or perhaps nudging an unexpected romance.”

Diary Room: The Heart of Secrets

No space in the BBNaija house is as sacred — or feared — as the Diary Room. This season, the iconic chamber has been reimagined into a futuristic confession booth. The famous Big Brother chair now wears deep crimson velvet, flanked by mood-sensitive ambient lights that shift hues with the housemate’s tone and emotions.

It remains the throne where secrets spill, conspiracies hatch, and tears often flow — all under the watchful eye of Big Brother and the millions glued to their screens.

Garden Oasis and Luxe Jacuzzi

Step outside and the transformation continues. The garden, once a simple green patch, is now a lush paradise bordered by palm trees that sway gently above a newly upgraded Jacuzzi. Soft, colour-changing lights cast a dreamlike glow over the bubbling water, while privacy screens ensure this becomes a hotspot for both deep conversations and dramatic clashes.

A stylish mini firepit area ringed with plush beanbags invites spontaneous heart-to-hearts or fiery confrontations under the stars. A retractable roof now means this outdoor haven stays open come rain or shine.

Wellness and Tech: A Nod to Modern Reality

For the first time in the show’s history, wellness takes centre stage with the introduction of a dedicated Wellness Room. Stocked with yoga mats, essential oils, a state-of-the-art massage chair and even a sound bath device, the room doubles as a mental sanctuary. Weekly check-ins with a licensed therapist will also be offered — a thoughtful addition in an era where mental health awareness is increasingly in focus.

Nearby, the new Tech Lounge is a high-tech hub with digital boards, interactive tablets, and challenge screens. This is where the housemates will tackle tasks, solve puzzles, and receive surprise updates — all wired directly to Big Brother’s omnipresent control room.

Sustainability and Surveillance

Luxury and sustainability find common ground in this season’s build. The house now operates partly on a hybrid solar-inverter system, significantly cutting down reliance on noisy diesel generators. Motion-triggered lights, smart thermostats, and water-saving fixtures also reflect a conscious effort to reduce the show’s environmental footprint.

Yet, privacy remains non-existent. More than 150 hidden cameras and directional microphones lurk behind wall panels, ceiling corners, and even within innocuous décor pieces — feeding a live stream to a dedicated team of over 30 technicians who monitor every whisper, gesture, and secret plan 24/7.

Curtain Up

As show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu prepares to welcome a fresh crop of housemates through those iconic double doors tonight, the stage is set for another round of high-octane entertainment. Twists, betrayals, alliances, heartbreaks, and triumphs will unfold — all within a space that is more than just a house; it’s an ever-evolving character in its own right.

Season after season, BBNaija remains unmatched in scale, spectacle, and cultural influence. Season 10 promises all that and more — a dazzling fusion of architecture, branding, and human drama ready to hook millions once again.

At exactly 7 p.m., the lights will flicker, the cameras will roll, and Africa will once again tune in to watch the greatest unscripted show on the continent unfold — one secret, one task, one twist at a time.