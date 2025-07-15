Let’s focus on Buhari as great man, not 8-yr presidency – Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Father Mathew Kukah

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev. Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has mourned the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, urging Nigerians to look beyond his controversial tenure and remember him as a fundamentally good and patriotic man.

In a telephone interview, Bishop Kukah described the late president as a man who made meaningful contributions to Nigeria in both military and civilian capacities. He called for national reflection and compassion, rather than judgment centered solely on Buhari’s eight-year civilian rule.

“I think President Buhari should be remembered as a good man,” Kukah said. “We shouldn’t focus on his eight years of being President of Nigeria, but as a great man who made his contributions to this country as a military officer, among many other things.”

The former Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria also offered prayers for the repose of Buhari’s soul and comfort for his family and loved ones.

“May God grant him eternal rest and may He give consolation to his family. Extend our sympathy. All of us as a nation are mourning,” he added.

Buhari, who passed away recently, served as Nigeria’s Head of State between 1983 and 1985 and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023. His legacy has been a subject of national debate, with many weighing his achievements against shortcomings in governance. However, voices like Bishop Kukah’s are calling for a broader, more compassionate view of the late leader’s life and impact.