Lagos residents lose N1trn to traffic gridlock annually — Govt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Sola Giwa, has revealed that Lagos residents lose an estimated N1 trillion annually to productivity lost in traffic gridlock, with commuters spending an average of six hours daily on the road.

Giwa made the disclosure on Tuesday during the flag-off of the Second Lagos Traffic Conference, held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, as part of activities marking the 25th anniversary (Silver Jubilee) of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

He also noted that LASTMA has helped recover at least N4 billion in productivity previously lost to traffic congestion in the state.

Themed “Enhancing Traffic Efficiency and Safety on Lagos Roads: Challenges, Opportunities, and Innovations,” the three-day conference was officially declared open by Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

The event attracted a high-profile gathering of transportation experts, policymakers, technocrats, academics, urban development consultants, law enforcement officials, private sector stakeholders, and international partners. Participants are expected to critically examine the persistent challenges and emerging opportunities in Lagos’ transportation and mobility sector.

Highlighting a major milestone at the event, General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, formally unveiled the Lagos State 20-Year Strategic Traffic Management Policy — a visionary roadmap designed to restructure the state’s transportation framework. The plan aims to enhance infrastructural efficiency, strengthen enforcement systems, and integrate smart mobility technologies across the state.