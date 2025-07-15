How soldiers barred traditionalists from taking over Awujale’s Muslim funeral

By Bayo Wahab

Contrary to the Yoruba burial tradition for monarchs, the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, was buried on Monday in accordance with Islamic rites.

The monarch died on Sunday at 91, and his remains were interred on Monday at his Ijebu Ode private residence.

Before the monarch’s body was committed to the earth, traditionalists believed to be members of the Osugbo cult showed up at the royal father’s residence to take over the burial of the late monarch, but soldiers, police and officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps deployed to the monarch’s residence barred them from handling the interment process.

To avoid disruption, the soldiers escorted the traditionalists out of the royal father’s residence.

The interment process was thereafter conducted according to Islamic tradition as the Chief Imam of Ijebu land, Sheikh Muftaudeen Ayanbadejo, led the funeral prayer called ‘Janazah.’

The late Awujale of Ijebuland was buried beside his late father in the same space where his mother was also buried.

Recall that in 2022, Governor Dapo Abiodun signed the ‘Obas, Chiefs, Council of Obas and Traditional Council Law of Ogun State, Bill 2021, into law.

The law, aimed at curbing ‘fetish practices’ in the process of installing and burying traditional rulers, stipulated that traditional leaders could be buried according to their religious beliefs.

The late Awujale was said to have been instrumental to the amendment of the law in the state.

Specifically, Section 55 of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State 2021 provides a framework for the preservation and regulation of traditional burial rites for traditional rulers.

While subsection (ii) of the section acknowledges the right of a traditional ruler to be buried in accordance with customary practices, subsections (iii) to (v) establish procedural safeguards for the application of such customs.

However, while the Muslim community welcomed the law, traditionalists opposed it, arguing that royal fathers must be buried in the ways of their ancestors to preserve traditions.

The late Awujale’s burial was attended by Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Chief Gboyega Oyetola, and the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Tunji Bosun led the federal government delegation to the burial ceremony.

Other dignitaries at the burial of the longest reign monarch in Nigeria are former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Ambassador of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji-Ishola, Senators Gbenga Daniel and Solomon Olamilekan Adeola.

Vanguard News