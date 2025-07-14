Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, laid to rest in Ijebu Ode

The Awujale of Ijebuland and paramount ruler of the Ijebu people, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, has been buried on Monday at his private residence in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.



The highly respected monarch, who died at the age of 91, was interred according to traditional rites in a solemn, dignified ceremony attended by royal family members, Ijebu high chiefs, and prominent dignitaries from across the country.



Among those present at the burial were Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Ogun Governor Otunba Gbenga Daniel, billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, and Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde (K1 De Ultimate).



Oba Adetona, who ascended the throne in 1960 at the age of 26, was widely revered for his principled leadership, deep respect for tradition, and his efforts to modernise the Ijebu nation while preserving its cultural heritage. His reign of 64 years made him one of Nigeria’s longest-serving traditional rulers.



Though the final rites were conducted privately in line with tradition, hundreds of Ijebu indigenes gathered across the ancient town to pay tribute to a king they described as “fearless,” “modern,” and “a custodian of integrity and justice.”



Born on May 10, 1934, Oba Adetona left behind a legacy defined by his outspoken defence of traditional institutions, reform-minded leadership, and the elevation of Ijebu interests at both state and national levels.



His burial marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Yoruba monarchy and Nigerian traditional leadership. The Ogun State Government is expected to announce further commemorative events to honour the late monarch in the coming days.

