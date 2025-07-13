BREAKING: Oba Sikiru Adetona Awujale of Ijebu dies at 91

Oba Sikiru Adetona.

Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland, has joined his ancestors

The monarch died on Sunday at the age of 91, hours after the announcement of the death of his longtime friend and former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Adetona, who ascended the throne on April 2, 1960, reigned for over 64 years, making him one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Nigerian history.

Details later…