Celebrity Boxing: Obi congratulates Carter Efe, urges investment in youth sports

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has congratulated entertainer Carter Efe for his victory over Portable in a recent celebrity boxing match, while calling for increased investment in youth sports development across Nigeria.

Obi made the remarks in a post on his X handle on Sunday, where he also commended both participants for displaying sportsmanship and embracing healthy competition.

He said the conduct of the fighters reflects the kind of discipline, respect, and fairness the country should promote, especially at a time when national unity and mutual understanding are needed.

According to him, such entertainment-based sporting events are gradually becoming influential platforms among young Nigerians, showcasing their creativity, resilience, and energy.

Obi noted that with proper structure, regulation, and institutional support, emerging sporting platforms could help identify and nurture talents capable of excelling on the global stage.

He added that Nigeria has the potential to produce world-class athletes if deliberate investments are made in grassroots sports and talent development.

The former governor further urged stakeholders to look beyond entertainment value and recognize the economic and social opportunities such events present.

He said structured investment in youth-focused sports initiatives would create jobs, instill discipline, and channel youthful energy into productive ventures.

Obi concluded by reaffirming his belief in national progress through youth empowerment and development-driven policies.