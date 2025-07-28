England’s Lionesses head home to party after Euro glory

England’s midfielder #14 Grace Clinton holds up the trophy as she celebrate with teammates after England beat Spain to win the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final football match between England and Spain at the St. Jakob-Park Stadium in Basel, on July 27, 2025. England beat Spain 3-1 on penalties to win the Women’s Euro 2025 final. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

England’s victorious Lionesses prepared to fly home to a rapturous reception on Monday after retaining their European Championship crown with a dramatic penalty-shootout victory over world champions Spain.

Chloe Kelly converted the decisive spot-kick in Basel after Sunday’s Women’s Euro 2025 final ended 1-1, repeating her heroics from three years previously.

It was sweet revenge for Sarina Wiegman’s defending champions, who suffered bitter defeat against the same opponents in the World Cup final two years ago.

Fans are preparing to welcome home the victors, who will be whisked straight to 10 Downing Street, the working home of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

An open-top bus parade will follow on Tuesday, culminating in a celebration in front of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III said the team had the royal family’s “warmest appreciation and admiration” following their victory, adding: “The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can.”

Starmer hailed the triumph, saying: “The Lionesses have once again captured the hearts of the nation.

“Their victory is not only a remarkable sporting achievement, but an inspiration for young people across the country.”

The Downing Street reception will hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

Red-and-white St George’s flags were hanging around the famous black door ahead of the team’s arrival later on Monday from a rainy Zurich.

Captain Leah Williamson showed off the trophy to a knot of fans who had gathered as the team made their way to the airport.

– Late drama –

Victory in Switzerland on Sunday capped a remarkable tournament packed with of late drama for England.

Wiegman’s team were slow out of the blocks, losing their first match against France, before comfortable wins over the Netherlands and Wales in the group phase.

They came back from 2-0 down against Sweden in the quarter-finals before winning on penalties, and sealed their spot in Sunday’s final with a last-gasp extra-time win over Italy.

The defending champions again fell behind against Spain on Sunday but Alessia Russo cancelled out Mariona Caldentey’s first-half opener and neither side could find a winner by the end of extra time.

Two penalty saves by player-of-the-match Hannah Hampton and Salma Paralluelo’s miss set the stage for Kelly, who also scored the winner against Germany in the 2022 final, as England won the shootout 3-1.

The Lionesses led for fewer than five minutes across the entire Euros knockout stage.

“I must admit that this is the most chaotic and ridiculous tournament we have played,” said Wiegman.

“The players say we can win by any means, and we just never, ever give up.”

The Dutch coach, who has now won three European Championship crowns in a row, having led the Netherlands to victory in 2017, said she hoped England’s win would boost women’s football across the globe.

“How I’ve experienced this tournament is that the level went up again, the intensity of the games went through the roof,” she said. “That’s what we’ve seen.

“We’ve seen it in the games, but also in the data we have. I think this tournament broke every record again and that’s great, and I hope that that will boost the women’s game everywhere.

“I don’t really know what to expect now in England, I think it will boost again.”