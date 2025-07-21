CharlyBoy mourns late Nollywood veteran Tom Njemanze

The late Tom Njemanze

Foremost entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as CharlyBoy, has expressed sadness over the death of veteran Nollywood actor, Tom Njemanze.

The actor reportedly passed away over the weekend after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Before his death, the actor had recently disclosed through a viral video online that he was undergoing treatment for the ailment and called on Nigerians for urgent support to help fund his surgery.

CharlyBoy described the demise of the thespian as “regrettable” in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

The “Areafada”, who had earlier launched an appeal to Nigerians for financial support for the ailing actor, said his death came when efforts were being made to procure surgery for him.

“We received the news at the weekend from his son, who called to inform me that he had passed on.

“His death is so unfortunate, and that is why when we see somebody in distress, we should immediately see what can be done because nobody knows the time.

“Although we have been able to help the family a little bit in terms of the awareness we created, getting people to donate straight to their account,” he said.

NAN reports that CharlyBoy has launched a campaign on prostate cancer screening across Nigeria to educate men about prostate cancer risks; calling for regular screening and early treatment.

According to CharlyBoy, who recently survived prostate cancer, his foundation is spearheading a nationwide campaign because many men are dying in silence for not talking about their prostate issues.

He said the campaign is the flagship initiative of the CharlyBoy Foundation, a nonprofit organisation aimed at creating awareness about men’s health, focusing on mental well-being, diabetes and prostate health.

“That is why we are intensifying awareness that men should go for regular check-up before things start to go sour.

“I don’t know why men are too scared to go check themselves if they are going through any pain; they just don’t want to tell anybody.

“This is why am trying to inculcate a new culture in men; for them to speak up because in their quest for protecting and providing, they pass through a lot,” he said.

The septuagenarian said he decided to use his personal experience to raise awareness about prostate health, specifically highlighting the importance of voluntary tests for early detection and treatment.

Vanguard News