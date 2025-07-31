Call off strike, FG begs nurses; ‘show commitment,’ workers respond

File image for illustration.

By Sola Ogundipe & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Government has appealed to nurses to call off the ongoing strike, saying the contentious issues can be resolved through negotiations. Reacting, the nurses said they will not do so based on promises.

Recall that the nationwide seven-day warning strike declared by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives – Federal Health Institutions Sector, NANNM-FHI, entered day 2 today, Thursday.

The Federal Government had said it will be meeting with the leadership of the nurses and doctors tomorrow, Friday, in a bid to thrash out all the issues that led to the strike.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Alli Pate, told newsmen in Abuja that all the issues that led to the nurses’ strike have been looked into and actions have been taken by the government to address the situation.

Meanwhile, a meeting between the nurses and the Minister of Labour, Muhammadu Dingyadi, on Tuesday, ended in a deadlock due to the absence of key stakeholders including the Minister of Health and the Head of Civil Service.

According to the National Chairman of the NANNM-FHI, Comrade Morakinyo-Olajide Rilwan, on Thursday (today), “The Minister of Labour invited the leadership on Tuesday, which was the last day of that ultimatum.

“But the meeting ended in a deadlock because those that were supposed to be on ground at the meeting were not there, especially our mother ministry.

“The Minister of Health was not there, Head of Service of the Federation was not there, so the meeting ended in a deadlock.

“As at yesterday (Wednesday) too, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare invited the leadership and the meeting was still inconclusive. Probably it will continue either today or Friday (tomorrow).

‘We won’t call off strike based on promises’

Rilwan reaffirmed the Union’s position to not budge.

He told newsmen that mere promises are not enough to halt the strike, warning that the industrial action would persist except parts of its key demands are met by the federal government.

His words: “But we waited for a long time for all these demands to be met. So, this strike happens to be the last option we have to get the government’s attention.

“We must see commitment; based on the insincerity and insensitivity on the part of the government, I believe some parts of these demands must be met before we can suspend the strike. We have to see serious commitment from the government before taking that step.

“There is no tentative agreement. We have to reach an agreement before we can say the meeting is conclusive. There has to be an MoU signed by the stakeholders before we can say the meeting is conclusive,” Rilwan stressed.

Nurses’ demands…

Among the nurses’ list of demands is the gazetting of the nurses’ scheme of service, an upward review of allowances, and recognition and funding for specialist nurses.

They also want increased recruitment across federal health institutions, improved remuneration structures, and the creation of a dedicated department at the Federal Ministry of Health.

Speaking to newsmen earlier, Mr. Coker Oluwasegun, Secretary, NANNM, Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Owo chapter, also listed the demands.

He said: “For more than two decades, uniform allowance remains N20,000 per year, and in all other allowances, nurses get the least despite the fact that we are the major work force in the health sector.

“No equipment to actually work with in most of our hospitals, making patients to see us as the one killing them. No good working conditions and environment,” he stated.

He stated that there were numerous failed promises on the part of the Federal Government, warning that the strike would continue for seven days.

“If our 12-point demands are not met, we will resume at the expiration of the seven-day warning strike.

“Then, we will give the Federal Government another 21-day ultimatum before indefinite strike will commence,” he said.

