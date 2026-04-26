Lagos 2027: Wale Edun, Abiru back Hamzat for governor

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The gubernatorial aspirant in Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, received a boost as the immediate past Finance and Coordinating Minister, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Wale Edun, and Senator Tokunbo Abiru, expressed support for his ambition to succeed incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2027.

The duo made the declaration during a separate visit by the aspirant at their respective residences today to seek their support on Saturday.

Hamzat, while stressing the importance of the visits, said it meant to engage stakeholders and seek their support.

“Consultations are part of a democratic process to strengthen the party. And it’s our tradition to ensure that we carry every member along in the decision-making,” he stated.

In his response, Senator Abiru, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, described the move as reflecting the APC’s values of unity and discipline, expressing confidence in Hamzat’s ability to govern Lagos. “You have our full support.”

Edun, on his part, said the consultations show grassroots democracy in action, noting that such engagement is vital in a democratic system.

“You have our endorsement. You have the capacity, experience, and competence to lead,” he stated.

The former minister, while urging the aspirant to focus on poverty reduction and sustained economic growth, commended President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms.

Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, who was among Hamzat’s entourage, commended Edun for his longstanding contributions to the party.

Julius Solomon, a political leader at the meeting, described Hamzat as the most qualified candidate, citing his governance experience and loyalty to the party.