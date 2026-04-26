Trump gala shooting suspect to be arraigned Monday



The shooting suspect accused of storming the Washington media gala attended Saturday by President Donald Trump will be arraigned in the US capital on Monday, the federal prosecutor said.

The suspect — who exchanged gunfire with Secret Service agents but was not shot himself — will appear before a US district judge on Monday.

According to US Attorney Jeanine Piro, the suspect will be charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence, and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon.

mlm/acb