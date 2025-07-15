Buhari stood firm, loved Nigeria – Boss Mustapha

Boss Mustapha

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has described the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari as the end of a defining chapter in Nigeria’s national journey.

In a heartfelt tribute, Mustapha hailed Buhari as a man of discipline, restraint, and unwavering patriotism, whose life and leadership were anchored in service to a cause greater than himself.

According to him, “President Buhari was, above all else, a patriot who believed without wavering in the idea of Nigeria.

“Through decades of uncertainty, transition, and transformation, he remained committed to the principle that this country, despite its imperfections, is worth believing in, worth defending, and worth holding together.”

He described Buhari as a leader who eschewed flamboyance and personal gain, choosing instead to embody values of honour and responsibility.

He said, “He did not seek noise. He did not chase favour. He believed that a nation’s greatness must be anchored on values, honour, responsibility and service to a cause greater than self.

“He stood firm when it was easier to bend. He held back when it was tempting to indulge.”

He further noted that Buhari’s style of leadership, though often quiet and understated, served as a powerful reminder that fidelity to principle can still define public service.

While offering prayers for the repose of the late president’s soul, Mustapha called on Nigerians to reflect deeply on the ideals Buhari stood for.

In his words, “As a nation, we are left with the sobering task of drawing meaning from his life. Not by romanticising it, but by reflecting on what it stood for, that to love Nigeria is not a slogan.

“It is a lifelong commitment that demands integrity, sacrifice, and an abiding belief in our collective future.”