Buhari: Chidoka urges reflection, unity, higher standards for leadership

ABUJA — Following the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, former Minister of Aviation and Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy & Leadership, Osita Chidoka, has called on Nigerians to reflect deeply on the state of the nation and recommit to higher standards of leadership.

In a personally signed statement titled “After Buhari”, Chidoka extended condolences to Buhari’s family and all Nigerians mourning the late leader. He offered prayers for peace, forgiveness, and mercy for the former president.

“Former President Buhari remains, notably, the only Nigerian Head of State I never met personally, yet the one I most consistently and publicly criticised,” Chidoka said. “This was never out of bitterness, but borne of a firm conviction that Nigeria’s vast potential demands the highest standards of leadership.”

Chidoka noted that while the passing of any national leader is a solemn moment, it should also serve as an opportunity for national introspection. He described Buhari’s leadership as a “chapter” in Nigeria’s history that should be reflected upon as a “cautionary tale” in the country’s pursuit of unity, justice, and prosperity.

“As a nation, we must learn from every season of our journey,” he said. “This moment should renew our shared commitment to demand more from those who lead us, to rebuild what has been broken, and to lift our nation to the greatness that lies ahead.”

Reaffirming his optimism in Nigeria’s future, Chidoka said he remains an “unshaken believer” in the country’s resilience and promise.

He concluded by praying for peace and divine mercy for the departed, urging all Nigerians to continue striving for a better and united country.