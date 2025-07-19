Are there true apostles today?

By Goodluck Edafe

MORE than 2000 years ago, the Ephesian Christians identified some false apostles. Rev. 2:1 reads, “I know your works, your labor, your patience, and that you cannot bear those who are evil. And have tested those who say they are apostles and are not, and have found them liars”. In 2 Cor. 11:12-15, Paul described some as, “False apostles, deceitful workers, who transformed themselves into apostles of Christ”.

Are there signs for knowing false apostles? Speaking about false prophets, Jesus said, “By their fruits, you shall know them”. Are there fruits for knowing false apostles? Until now, some professing men of God still wear the title of apostle. They like it and actually see it as one of the available titles in the church. The question is: Are they qualified apostles? Are they true apostles?

Apostle in the bible is not just one of many titles. It’s an office limited by qualification. In fact, it’s the first office in the church. 1 Cor. 12:28 says, “And God appointed these in the church, first apostles, second prophets, third teachers…”. Thus, in Lk 6:13 Jesus appointed the twelve. It says, “And when it was day, he called his disciples to himself, and from them he chose twelve he named apostles”.

As it is, Peter and eleven others did not name themselves apostles. And no one among the disciples not appointed by Jesus named himself an apostle. Simon the sorcerer offered Peter money saying, “Give me this power so that whoever I laid my hand upon may receive the Holy Spirit”. Peter rebuked him, “…you have neither part nor portion in this Ministry…”

Acts 8:18-21. It was the Ministry of apostleship. And just like the office of the pastors, the office of apostle is restrictive. By definition, an apostle is an eyewitness of Jesus – He is a testifier to his death, burial and resurrection. Jesus appointed the 12 because they were eyewitnesses. He said to them, “Thus, it was written, and thus it was necessary for the Christ to suffer and to rise from the dead the third day and that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name to all nations beginning at Jerusalem. And you are witnesses of these things” Lk 24:46-48.

Mathias, the replacement for Judas Iscariot could not have become an apostle if he was not an eyewitness of Jesus. In Acts 1:16-26 Peter spoke, “Men and brethren the scripture must be fulfilled which the Holy Spirit spoke before by the mouth of David concerning Judas…for he was numbered with us and obtained a part in this Ministry… Therefore of these men who have accompanied us all the time that the Lord Jesus went in and out among us, beginning from the baptism of John to that day when he was taken up from us, one of these men must become a witness with us of his resurrection.

And they proposed two: Joseph called Barsabas… and Mathias. And they prayed and said, “You O Lord, who know the hearts of all, show which of these two you have chosen to take part in this Ministry and apostleship… And they cast their lots, and the lot fell on Mathias and he was numbered with the eleven apostles”.

As it is, Mathias did not appropriate to himself the title of apostle. And as already shown, the 12 did not become apostles by self-approval but were appointed eyewitnesses. Peter said, “For we did not follow cunningly devised fables when we made known to you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but were eyewitnesses of his majesty”. Now, what about Paul? How did he become an apostle? Did he see Jesus? To the Corinthians who challenged his apostleship, he wrote, “Am I not an apostle? Am I not free? Have I not seen Jesus Christ our Lord…? 1 Cor. 9:1-2. Was Paul lying about seeing Jesus?

In Acts 9:17, Ananias, the messenger of God said to him, “Brother Saul, the Lord Jesus who appeared to you on the road has sent me…” Further in Acts 22:14-16, Ananias added, “The God of our fathers has chosen you that you should know his will, and see the Just One, and hear the voice of his mouth. For you will be his witness to all men of what you have seen and heard”.