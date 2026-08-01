Jang shaped my political journey, says Gov Mutfwang

By Golok Nanmwa

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Saturday said former governor of the state, Senator Jonah Jang, played a defining role in shaping his political journey, describing the elder statesman as his role model and a leader whose legacies continue to inspire his administration.

Mutfwang stated this at the public presentation of Jang’s autobiography, “From Soldiering to Politics: Here I Stand,” held as part of activities marking the former governor’s 80th birthday in Jos.

The governor said Jang’s influence on his political career went beyond helping him attain office, noting that the former military officer had become a symbol of purposeful leadership, discipline and unwavering commitment to public service.

“I am privileged and highly honoured to be alive to witness this day and to have the privilege of serving as the chief host as you celebrate your 80th birthday.

“I have looked for opportunities to show you my honour, and today God has given me the opportunity to fulfil a pledge I made to Him that as long as I live, I will honour you.

“This is not only because of the role you played in my emergence as Governor of Plateau State, but because you became a role model for me to follow.

“I thank God for the privilege of coming close to you, and I will never take that privilege for granted,” Mutfwang said.

He commended Jang for laying a solid foundation for Plateau’s development, particularly in infrastructure, governance and institution building, saying the former governor’s achievements remain visible across the state.

According to him, Jang’s administration set standards of leadership that successive governments should strive to uphold.

Mutfwang pledged to sustain the former governor’s developmental vision, revealing that his administration had deliberately taken steps to complete strategic projects initiated during Jang’s tenure but left unfinished.

“We have taken deliberate steps to complete the strategic projects you could not complete while in office because we believe they are vital to the development of Plateau State and the welfare of our people,” he said.

The governor described Jang’s autobiography as an important contribution to Nigeria’s political history, saying it would preserve the experiences of one of the country’s foremost statesmen and serve as a guide for future leaders.

He urged young Nigerians to emulate Jang’s values of integrity, courage, discipline and selfless service, stressing that leadership should be measured by impact rather than the offices held.

“Our young people should learn from his life that leadership is about service, sacrifice and leaving behind a legacy that positively impacts generations yet unborn,” he added.

Mutfwang prayed for God’s continued blessings upon the elder statesman, wishing him good health, strength and many more years of fruitful service to Plateau State and Nigeria.

Jang, a retired Air Commodore, served as Military Governor of Benue State, Military Administrator of the old Gongola State, two-term Governor of Plateau State and later represented Plateau North Senatorial District in the Senate.

The event attracted Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Goodluck Jonathan, governors, ministers, members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers, religious leaders, senior military officers, diplomats and other dignitaries from across the country, who gathered to celebrate Jang’s 80th birthday and witness the unveiling of his autobiography.