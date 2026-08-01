Welbeck joins Chelsea on two-year contract

Welbeck/CREDIT: Chelsea FC

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea have signed striker Danny Welbeck from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion on a contract running until 2028.

The 35-year-old England international will join Xabi Alonso’s squad during the club’s pre-season tour.

Welbeck expressed his delight at the move. “When you hear of the interest from Chelsea, it’s something that fills you with such immense pride,” he said. “Knowing the history of Chelsea, it’s a club that wants to win trophies and is pushing to do that every single season.

“I’m really honoured to come to a club of this stature at what feels like a really exciting time. I know a few of the boys already and I’ve had fantastic conversations with the manager and already feel that connection.

“I’ve got that fire in my belly and I’m ready to give it everything for this club to make everyone at Chelsea, and the supporters, proud.”

Welbeck brings extensive top-level experience. He has made 400 Premier League appearances, played in the UEFA Champions League, and represented England at two FIFA World Cups. Capped 42 times by his country, he scored 16 international goals and featured at Euro 2012.

He began his career at Manchester United, where he established himself under Sir Alex Ferguson and won the Premier League, two League Cups, the Community Shield, and the 2008 FIFA Club World Cup.

In September 2014 he moved to Arsenal, scoring 32 goals in 126 appearances and winning the FA Cup and Community Shield. He later played for Watford before joining Brighton, where he made more than 200 appearances and scored 26 Premier League goals over the past two seasons.