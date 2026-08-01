Police celebrate as Corporal Nathaniel bags 400m hurdles gold at Commonwealth

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force on Saturday expressed profound pride and delight over the historic gold medal victory of Corporal Ezekiel Nathaniel at the ongoing Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aniete Iniedu, said, “Nathaniel delivered a commanding performance on Friday night, dominating the men’s 400 metres hurdles final to cross the finish line in 48.47 seconds and claim the Commonwealth crown.

“His victory represents a remarkable progression from his sixth-place finish at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, underscoring the grit, tactical discipline and relentless determination characteristic of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Riliwan Disu commends Corporal Nathaniel for flying both the national and Force flags high on the international stage, noting that his performance serves as an example of excellence to officers across all commands.

“The Force Leadership described the victory as the outcome of structured institutional backing, noting that Nathaniel’s success aligns with the IGP’s Strategic Agenda on Police Sports Development, Personnel Welfare and Capacity Building.

“Under the current leadership, the Force continues to prioritise the discovery, nurturing and support of athletic talent within its ranks, with sports maintained as a fundamental pillar of tactical fitness, institutional morale and positive youth engagement nationwide.

“The Inspector-General of Police, on behalf of the management, officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, warmly congratulates Corporal Nathaniel on this achievement and wishes him continued success in his sporting career.”