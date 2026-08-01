Crisis looms as FCDA authorises metal market inside 3 Karsana estates

…We have withdrawn permit but we can’t shut the market – AMMC claims

…Traders to begin trading on Sunday, August 2

By Soni Daniel

A major test of power play will be brought to bear on Sunday, when scrap metal dealers begin trading in a new market they have built on the perimeter fence of Mabglobal Estate in Karsana, which houses about 700 homes and many families.

The Green Residence Estate and Efab Estate also share boundaries with the market, which allegedly appears to be sponsored by powerful elements.

The preparations by the sponsors to start trading in the market have, however, fueled anxiety among homeowners in the three estates, who wonder how a market that allegedly violates the FCT Masterplan can be allowed to start operation within their estates.

Vanguard learnt that when the traders started constructing the market in January this year, the leadership of the three estates confronted them and demanded to see the authority that approved it.

The market builders promptly produced an authorisation paper they claimed was given to them by the Department of Urban Affairs in Abuja Metropolitan Management Council. The leaders then forwarded a complaint to the AMMC that they could not operate with a market that poses serious security risks to them.

But, after reviewing the complaint filed by Mabglobal Estate, the AMMC immediately withdrew the approval given to the company to build the market and claimed that the letter was issued in error.

Later in July, the market builders returned with some officials of AMMC and started constructing the market, a development that has caused fear and confusion among the estate owners.

In a letter sent to the Department of Development Control and the AMMC, which was sighted by Vanguard, the President of Mabglobal Estate Homeowners Association, Pharmacist Fredrick Okonkwo, raised serious concerns over the refusal of the authorities to stop the market from being built within the estate.

Part of the complaints lodged by the homeowners read: “We the residents of Mab Global Estate and neighboring estates wrote your respected office on January 26, 2026 to draw attention to a curious structural development on the green areas by the perimeter fence of our estate, which we believe put our estate at grave security risk.

“The three estates affected – Mab Global, Green City, and Efab Queens (a community of about 2,500 houses) had expressed deep worries and concern over the development which we found to be resettlement plan for displaced scrap market dealers from Gwarimpa.

“We heaved a sigh of relief when your office in a reply to our letter dated February 19, 2025, stated ‘the letter of acknowledgement in favour of M/S FASAHA & SONS GLOBAL SERVICES NIG LTD for the siting of an Informal Market’ had been withdrawn.

“We are therefore surprised that M/S FASAHA & SONS GLOBAL SERVICES NIG LTD is making hurried efforts to develop market stalls displaying the same acknowledgement letter withdrawn by the FCDA due to security concerns and related issues.

“Prior to your letter, the leaders of the community had pointed out in a meeting of 2023 called by the FCDA where we made our point calling attention to the grave dangers of relocating such a market to our perimeter fence having been victims of a dangerous shanty market demolished by the FCDA.

“The security situation that served as the foundation for our worries has not changed. These markets are host to criminals, drug dealers, armed robbers, burglars and all manner of people who promote violence in the city.

“Therefore, we wish to again, appeal that the ongoing efforts to relocate the market to the green areas by our fence, a glaring, indefensible violation of the Abuja Masterplan be stopped. It threatens our lives and erodes the sanity of the city’s master plan.”

Although the AMMC wrote disassociating itself from the operation of the market in February this year, its promoters have refused to quit the site and have instead increased the level of work in order to start on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

The letter by the FCTA AMMC with reference No. AMMC/ADM/UA/1731, dated 19 February 2026 and addressed to the Mabglobal Homeowners Association and signed by Folayemi C. Yemitan, who is the Director of Urban Affairs, had withdrawn the permit earlier granted the market promoters to build.

In responding to the complaints filed by Mabglobal Estate, the AMMC, said: “I wish to inform you that the Department has reviewed your complaint vis-a-avis the location of under spotlight and found it plausible.

“The management wishes to inform you that in has decided to withdraw the letter of acknowledgment in favour of M/S Fasaha and Sons Global Services Nigeria Limited. Please accept my high regards,” the letter said.

It is not clear who is behind the current move to build and operate the market.

The owners of the three estates have, however, petitioned security agencies and have vowed to march to see the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, if the authorities refuse to stop the market.