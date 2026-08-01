Ports are strategic national assets, not just ship berthing points — Oyetola

Oyetola

By Efe Onodjae

PORT HARCOURT — The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said Nigeria’s ports should no longer be viewed merely as locations where ships berth, but as strategic national assets capable of driving industrialisation, attracting investment and accelerating economic growth.

Oyetola, who was represented by the Manager of Rivers Port Complex, Kenechi Okaeze, made the assertion over the weekend while delivering the minister’s address at the 26th Maritime Correspondents Organisation of Nigeria (MARCON) Conference in Port Harcourt.

Speaking on the conference theme, “Optimising Port Infrastructure to Unlock the Full Potential of Special Economic Zones in Nigeria,” the minister said the nation’s aspiration to build a competitive maritime economy would depend largely on the efficiency of its ports.

“Our ports must be seen not simply as places where ships berth, but as strategic national assets capable of attracting investment, supporting manufacturing, expanding exports and ultimately accelerating economic growth,” he said.

Drawing lessons from leading global trading nations, Oyetola noted that countries such as Rotterdam, Singapore, Shanghai and Dubai attained economic prosperity by deliberately investing in efficient transport and logistics systems that connect production to markets.

According to him, the same approach is required in Nigeria if Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are to achieve their objectives of attracting investment, promoting manufacturing, creating jobs and diversifying the economy.

He stressed that while establishing Special Economic Zones is important, their success depends largely on the efficiency of the ports serving them.

“A Special Economic Zone without an efficient port system is much like an airport without a runway. The vision may be compelling, but its potential can never be realised,” he stated.

The minister explained that optimising port infrastructure goes beyond physical expansion such as building terminals and storage facilities, saying it also involves technology, connectivity, governance, operational efficiency and competitiveness.

He maintained that modern ports should be judged by the speed of cargo clearance, reliability of services and the confidence they inspire among investors rather than the volume of vessels they receive.

“In today’s competitive trading environment, investors consider logistics costs, turnaround time, predictability and efficiency before deciding where to locate their businesses. Every unnecessary delay at the port increases logistics costs, weakens competitiveness and discourages investment,” he said.

Oyetola added that improved channel management, continuous dredging and reliable marine infrastructure would enable Nigerian ports to receive larger vessels, reduce turnaround time and lower the cost of doing business.

He also highlighted the Federal Government’s commitment to digital transformation in port operations through the Port Community System, describing it as a major step towards the National Single Window initiative.

According to him, digitalisation will improve information sharing among stakeholders, reduce cargo processing time, minimise human interface and enhance transparency in port operations.

The minister further reaffirmed the government’s commitment to Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) as a sustainable model for expanding port infrastructure and improving service delivery.

He cited the Lekki Deep Sea Port as evidence that collaboration between the public and private sectors can boost port capacity, strengthen supply chains, create employment and support export-led industrialisation.