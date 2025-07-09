Anxiety mounts in Ondo over missing undergraduates

…They’ve been missing for 2 weeks – Colleagues

…Case under investigation — Police

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Anxiety has gripped Ondo State over the sudden disappearance of two students of the state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko.

They have been declared missing for over two weeks.

The 200-level students are Andrel Okah of the Department of History and International Studies in the Faculty of Arts, and John Abba of the Department of Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture.

A student of the institution, who identified himself as Ajibola, told newsmen that efforts to track the missing students through their phone numbers have proved abortive.

Ajibola said: “Two students have been missing classes and academic activities on campus, their whereabouts had sparked outcry and concerns among fellow coursemates.

“For over two weeks now, the two of them have been missing from school and academic activities in class.

“We have searched everywhere. We can’t find them, and we’re worried about their whereabouts.

“We don’t even know if it is a case of kidnapping or something else.

“The two of them are very close, though. But efforts to reach them through their phones have repeatedly failed. Their sudden disappearance is giving us concerns.

“We need help, and we have reported to the school management and the police but we are not getting the response we need. They are telling us to just calm down. There’s nothing tangible that has been done.

“They only said that we should be calm and that there’s probability that they both went for vacation, but the students’ community is already worried and also agitated.”

The spokesperson for the institution, Mr. Victor Akinpelumi, could not be reached for comments.

But a top management staff of the institution, told newsmen that the matter had been reported to the police for necessary action.

Speaking in confidence, he said: “The university management is aware of the case, but we are suspecting lots of development relating to the missing students.

“You would agree with me that there are a lot of unwholesome activities surrounding some of these students when on campus.

“So, we are in touch with the police on the matter and to unravel what exactly could have led to this, more so that their colleagues are also suspicious of their purportedly whereabouts.”

Contacted, the image maker of the state police command, Ayanlade Olayinka, said that the case is under investigation.