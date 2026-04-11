11 players set to miss Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Champions League clash

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are facing major selection headaches ahead of their crucial Champions League semi-final showdown, with several key players either ruled out or racing against time to be fit.

Atletico Madrid sweating over key stars

Manager Diego Simeone is still waiting on the fitness of multiple first-team players despite his side’s morale-boosting 3-2 win over Athletic Club at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Striker Alexander Sorloth, who scored twice in that victory, eased fears after the match, confirming his late scare was only cramp and not a serious injury. However, his recent fitness struggles remain a concern.

Winger Ademola Lookman has not featured since the Copa del Rey final defeat to Real Sociedad and missed the weekend clash entirely. There is cautious optimism he could return in time for the Arsenal tie.

Forward Julian Alvarez is another major doubt. The former Manchester City star has missed Atletico’s last four league matches and is reportedly dealing with a minor thigh issue. While some reports suggest he could start, others claim he remains a major fitness gamble.

Defensively, David Hancko has only just returned to light training and was not included in the last squad, while Jose Maria Gimenez is also racing against time to be fit.

Midfielder Pablo Barrios is the only confirmed absentee for Atletico after picking up an injury in the win over Athletic Club.

Arsenal dealing with multiple injury concerns

On the other side, Mikel Arteta is also grappling with a growing injury list following Arsenal’s narrow win over Newcastle United.

Eberechi Eze, who scored the winner, was forced off with a knock but later insisted the issue was only precautionary. Still, his history of recurring niggles leaves his availability uncertain.

Kai Havertz is another doubt after walking straight down the tunnel during the first half against Newcastle. Arteta described the issue as a “muscular niggle” but stopped short of confirming his readiness for the semi-final.

Midfielder Martin Zubimendi is expected to recover in time despite being substituted late due to illness, having struggled through part of the match.

Defensively, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber are both unlikely to feature, with their expected returns pencilled in for early May.

Long-term absentee Mikel Merino remains sidelined with a foot injury and is not expected to play again this season.

Full list of players likely to miss Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid clash

Atletico Madrid:

Pablo Barrios (ruled out)

David Hancko (doubt)

Jose Maria Gimenez (doubt)

Julian Alvarez (major doubt)

Ademola Lookman (doubt)

Arsenal:

Mikel Merino (ruled out)

Riccardo Calafiori (ruled out)

Jurrien Timber (ruled out)

Kai Havertz (doubt)

Eberechi Eze (doubt)

Martin Zubimendi (doubt, expected to recover)

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