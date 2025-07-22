Ajadi Rescue Movement marks founder’s birthday with outreach to Sokoto prison inmates

As part of activities marking the 45th birthday of its founder, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the Ajadi Rescue Movement (ARM), Sokoto State chapter, on Sunday paid a humanitarian visit to the Sokoto State Correctional Facility, offering support to inmates and reinforcing its message of hope and rehabilitation.

Led by the State Coordinator, Hon. Aliyu Abubakar, the delegation distributed food items and essential supplies to inmates and held brief discussions with correctional officials on possible collaboration for future rehabilitation programs.

“This visit is more than a symbolic gesture,” said Abubakar. “It reflects the vision and compassion of our founder, Ambassador Ajadi, who believes that even those behind bars deserve dignity, encouragement, and the opportunity for a second chance.”

The coordinator noted that the initiative aligns with Ambassador Ajadi’s wider humanitarian principles, rooted in his consistent outreach to underserved and marginalized communities across Nigeria.

“Today’s gesture reminds these individuals that their current situation does not define their future. Ambassador Ajadi’s philosophy is one of inclusion, compassion, and redemption,” he added.

Following the prison outreach, members of the movement gathered at a local event center in Sokoto for a modest celebration in honor of Ajadi, who is also a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the Southwest and the CEO of Bullion Go-Neat Global Ltd.

The event brought together ARM members from several local government areas, including Sokoto North, Sokoto South, Dange Shuni, Bodinga, Wurno, Kware, and Wamakko.

The Ajadi Rescue Movement, known for its grassroots mobilization and community-centered projects, has been expanding its influence across the country, promoting social inclusion, youth empowerment, and accountable governance.

“We are not just celebrating a birthday,” Abubakar said. “We are honoring a legacy of kindness, reform, and a relentless commitment to justice.”