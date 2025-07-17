Aisha Buhari absent as Tinubu presides over FEC in honour of late former President

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday evening presided over a special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) convened in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, in London after a prolonged illness.

The expanded FEC session, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, drew high-profile dignitaries, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

Also present were several members of the Federal Executive Council and children of the late President Buhari. However, the absence of his wife, former First Lady Dr. Aisha Buhari, was notable.

Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s president from 2015 to 2023, was buried on Tuesday in Daura, his hometown in Katsina State, according to Islamic rites.

President Tinubu arrived at the Council Chambers at about 5:27 p.m. to begin the solemn proceedings, where a minute of silence was observed in honour of the late statesman.

In his tribute, Tinubu described Buhari as a patriotic and resolute leader whose integrity and humility defined his years in office and beyond.

“He was respectful without pretence to his peers. He was kind to those who served under him. Even in death, he maintained the serenity that defined him in life,” Tinubu said.

The President further eulogized the late Buhari’s legacy of service, saying, “His patriotism was lived more in action than in words. The authority of office never changed him in the face of crisis. He remained resolute. He was, in every sense of the word, a good man, an honourable man, and a decent man.”

The session served as both a reflection on the late President’s leadership and a gesture of national respect as the country continues to mourn one of its most consequential leaders in recent history.