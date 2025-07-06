6 easiest countries to get work visa

By Igwe Patrick

The processes with regard to Immigration can be hectic and time-consuming especially when you plan to integrate yourself into the new country and start working right away. In this case, you would need a work visa. Work visas are not often the easiest to get so this article highlights six countries where immigrants can get a work visa quickly.

1. Estonia

It is arguable that, because Estonia receives relatively smaller requests for work visas compared to other countries, it shouldn’t be regarded as the easiest country to get a work visa but this doesn’t take away the fact that getting a work visa to reside and work in Estonia as a non-citizen is easy.

2. Lithuania

This is another underrated gem. The country is actively looking for skilled workers and offers fast-track visa options. If you’re in IT, engineering or even logistics, getting a work visa here is often just a matter of landing a job offer. But before offering a work visa, in most cases, immigrants are required to have already secured a job.

3. Iceland

In Iceland, the job market may be small, but the opportunities are real especially in tourism, healthcare and construction. The visa process is clear-cut, and because the population is tiny, your skills are more likely to stand out.

4. Latvia

Latvia is building a name for itself as a friendly, low-cost entry point into Europe. If you have a job offer, getting a work permit is fairly quick and the quality of life is high without the big-city prices.

5. Slovakia

Slovakia is a part of the Schengen Zone . The country might not be on every expat’s radar but it is working hard to attract foreign workers, especially in manufacturing and tech. The visa process is relatively smooth and the country’s central location in Europe is a major plus. To reside and work in Slovakia, immigrants need a single permit for both work permit and temporary residence permit for employment.

6. Luxembourg

Luxembourg is a small, rich country full of opportunities. If you have experience in finance, law or IT, the country rolls out the red carpet. High salaries and a straightforward visa process make it an attractive option, even with the high cost of living.