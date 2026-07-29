Benue: Otukpo imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew after Edeyi attack, protests

By Peter Duru

The Otukpo Local Government Council has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew following the killing of over 22 persons in Tuesday’s deadly attack on Efeyi Ugboju community in Otukpo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

Chairman of the council, Mr Maxwell Ogiri, announced that the curfew, which takes effect from 7pm to 6am daily, was introduced to prevent a breakdown of law and order after angry youths staged protests over the gruesome attack.

Ogiri said the decision was reached after consultations with community leaders following reports that some aggrieved youths planned to take the bodies of the victims to the palace of the Och’Idoma and possibly vandalise the traditional institution.

“I’m trying to avoid people from taking advantage of what is going on to begin to molest people and foment trouble. After consultations with leaders, we decided to impose a curfew from 7pm to 6am. to allow people to rest and restore calm,” he said.

According to him, security personnel were deployed to strategic locations, including the Och’Idoma’s palace, after intelligence indicated that protesters were heading there with the bodies of the victims.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command confirmed that the attack occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when suspected armed bandits invaded the community to rustle cattle belonging to a resident, Mr Peter Ambulus.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Peter Aondongu, said the attackers opened fire on farmers they encountered while escaping with rustled cattle.

“Upon receipt of the distress call, police operatives were immediately mobilised to the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that the armed bandits invaded the community with the sole intention of rustling cattle,” Aondongu said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Cletus Nwadiogbu, led tactical teams on a clearance operation during which officers came under ambush from the fleeing suspects.

“During the exchange of gunfire, two suspected bandits were neutralised, while one AK-47 rifle and 15 rounds of ammunition were recovered. The operation is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects, recover the rustled cattle and ensure all those connected with the attack are brought to justice,” the police spokesman added.

The police commissioner condemned the attack, extended condolences to the bereaved families and assured residents that security had been reinforced in the area to restore normalcy.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the attack has reportedly risen to more than 22, while the number of injured has increased to over 35.

Among those critically injured was a young man who sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was referred to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi, for further medical attention.

A resident who survived the attack, and identified himself simply as Egbe, disclosed that about 22 bodies had so far been recovered from the community, while the search for more survivors and victims was still ongoing.

“It is a sad situation. Our people were killed in an unprovoked attack like chickens. They killed both the young and the old, women and children. There are bodies everywhere. It is a tragic period for our people. About 22 bodies have so far been recovered, and many others are injured and search for survivors and corpses is ongoing. Our local hospitals have become overwhelmed. It is indeed a sad period for our people,” he said.

AFP