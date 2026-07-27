Nigeria among countries whose citizens traveled for World Cup, seek to remain in Canada[Full list]

A total of 175 visitors who travelled to Canada for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have applied for asylum, with citizens of Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal and several other countries among those seeking to remain in the country after the tournament.

Figures released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) show that, as of July 20, 175 asylum claims had been filed by people who identified themselves as FIFA World Cup visitors in their temporary residence applications.

Canada hosted 13 World Cup matches in Toronto and Vancouver during June and July, issuing more than 26,000 visas to visitors for the tournament.

Spain went on to win the competition after defeating defending champions Argentina in the final.

The immigration department declined to disclose how many of the asylum seekers were football players, officials or members of team support staff.

According to the data, Ghana recorded the highest number of asylum claims among World Cup visitors, with 25 Ghanaians filing refugee claims after attending the tournament.

Egypt and Colombia each accounted for 15 asylum claims, while 10 claims came from Senegalese nationals. Ecuadorians lodged five claims.

The figures also showed that several asylum seekers came from countries whose national teams did not qualify for the World Cup. These included 15 Kenyans, 10 Chinese nationals, 10 Bangladeshis and 10 Nigerians, as well as five claimants each from Burundi, Nepal and Pakistan.

An additional five asylum claims were submitted by travellers who entered Canada using electronic travel authorisations rather than visas.

IRCC said that “as of July 20, 2026, of the 26,111 individuals with prior FIFA-related approved temporary residence applications, 175 people later submitted asylum claims.”

“It is important to note that this data only includes applicants who flagged ‘FIFA World Cup 26’ in their temporary-residence applications,” the department added.

Officials noted that the number of asylum claims could still rise if visitors overstay their visas before filing refugee applications.

Before the tournament, Canadian authorities warned that visa applications would be closely scrutinised to ensure visitors intended to leave the country after the World Cup.

The government also cautioned that visas could be refused or travellers denied entry if officials believed they intended to remain in Canada.

The department said it thoroughly assessed applications to prevent individuals from entering Canada with the intention of seeking asylum. According to a Canadian immigration consultant quoted by The Globe and Mail, a number of Ghanaians were refused visas ahead of the tournament.

Toronto immigration lawyer Stephen Green said the government had managed the process effectively, noting that the number of asylum claims remained relatively low compared with the more than 26,000 visas issued for World Cup visitors.

Ahead of the tournament, Canada temporarily waived work permit requirements for FIFA-accredited personnel, including players, coaches, referees, match officials and team medical staff, allowing them to enter the country on visitor visas.

Canada is not the first host nation to record asylum claims linked to a major sporting event. Similar cases were reported during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and the 2012 Olympic Games in London, where athletes, officials and supporters from several countries sought refugee protection after arriving for the competitions.

Vanguard News