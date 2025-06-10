10 African countries with most financial loses from rejected E.U visas

In 2024, African countries collectively lost tens of millions of euros due to non-refundable visa application fees, as rejection rates for EU visas remained alarmingly high.

The financial burden is deepening concerns about mobility restrictions and systemic inequality faced by African travelers.

The losses stem from a wide array of European visa types—ranging from short-term Schengen visas to long-term national permits for study, work, and residency. Applicants often spend significant sums on documentation and processing, only to have their requests denied without recourse or refund.

According to a report by Business Insider Africa and LAGO Collective, the top 10 African countries most affected by visa denials in 2024 collectively forfeited millions of euros.

Below are the countries with the highest financial losses from EU visas rejections:

1. Nigeria

Losses: €4.3 million

€4.3 million Rejection Rate: 45.9%

Nigeria leads the continent in visa-related losses, with over 50,000 rejected applications. Despite providing extensive documentation—including bank statements and property records—many Nigerians receive vague rejections. The high rejection rate underscores growing frustration over what many describe as a discriminatory and opaque visa system.

2. Senegal

Losses: €2.8 million

€2.8 million Rejection Rate: 46.8%

Senegalese citizens, particularly students and professionals, face steep rejection rates. Common reasons cited include “insufficient ties to home country,” a subjective criterion often difficult to challenge or clarify.

3. Côte d’Ivoire

Losses: €2.2 million

€2.2 million Rejection Rate: Not Available

While official rejection rates are not published, Ivorians continue to lose large amounts to failed visa attempts. The country’s burgeoning middle class finds itself frequently hindered by a process critics say lacks transparency.

4. Ghana

Losses: €2.1 million

€2.1 million Rejection Rate: 45.5%

With rejection rates nearing 50%, many Ghanaians accuse the EU of economic bias. Ghanaians are reportedly four times more likely to be denied a visa than Russian applicants, despite paying similar application fees of around €90 per person.

5. Cameroon

Losses: €1.7 million

€1.7 million Rejection Rate: ~40%

Cameroonian applicants face frequent and arbitrary denials. A notable case involved Jean Mboulé, who successfully sued the French government after being denied a visa despite owning property in South Africa—an exceedingly rare legal victory.

6. Kenya

Losses: €1.6 million

€1.6 million Rejection Rate: Not Available

Kenyan business leaders and tech entrepreneurs often report last-minute visa denials, undermining economic collaboration between Kenya and Europe. These obstacles persist despite growing bilateral trade interests.

7. Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Losses: €1.5 million

€1.5 million Rejection Rate: Not Available

For many Congolese seeking medical or educational opportunities, the €90 application fee remains a considerable barrier. With more than 70% of the population living below the poverty line, denials come at a high personal and financial cost.

8. Angola

Losses: €1.1 million

€1.1 million Rejection Rate: Not Available

Despite Angola’s oil wealth, applicants—especially students and entrepreneurs—face rejection due to ambiguous visa criteria. Many report being denied even with strong financial documentation.

9. South Africa

Losses: €927,400

€927,400 Rejection Rate: <7%

While South Africa’s rejection rate is low, the sheer volume of applications results in notable financial losses. Recent scrutiny—such as allegations of asylum abuse involving South African passports—has prompted stricter reviews by European consulates.

10. Mali

Losses: €390,200

€390,200 Rejection Rate: ~43%

For Malians, proving financial solvency is a paradox. Many applicants are denied for “insufficient means,” despite the fact that the visa fee itself can amount to a full month’s salary.

