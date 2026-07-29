Many feared dead as illegal miners clash in Birnin Gwari, BEPU demands probe

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) has expressed deep concern over the reported deadly clash involving suspected illegal miners in Randagi community of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, calling for a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

The development comes amid reports by BBC Hausa that many people were feared killed during the violence, although the exact casualty figure had yet to be officially confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Dr Isah Muhammad, BEPU extended condolences to the people of Randagi and families of those who reportedly lost their lives, while praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The union urged security agencies and other relevant authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice in accordance with the law.

“BEPU calls on the relevant authorities to carry out a prompt, thorough and transparent investigation into the incident. The circumstances surrounding this tragedy must be fully established, and anyone found responsible should be dealt with in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

The group also called on the federal government, Kaduna State government and mining regulatory agencies to strengthen oversight of mining activities in Birnin Gwari, stressing that while mining has economic potential, it must be conducted in line with safety, environmental and legal standards.

According to the union, it had received complaints from residents over alleged destruction of farmland, public infrastructure and concerns about the reported use of hazardous chemicals near water sources during mineral processing, warning that such practices could pose risks to public health, agriculture and the environment if left unchecked.

BEPU further expressed concern that host communities were not deriving sufficient benefits from mineral resources found in the area, urging authorities to ensure that mining activities translate into improved roads, healthcare, education, clean water and employment opportunities for local residents.

While appealing to residents of Randagi and the wider Birnin Gwari Emirate to remain peaceful and cooperate with investigators, the union reaffirmed its commitment to working with government, traditional institutions, security agencies and other stakeholders to promote lasting peace, responsible resource management and sustainable development in the area.