Nigerian man Obinwa Obichukwu jailed over sexual assault at UK train station

A Nigerian man, Obinwa Obichukwu has been sentenced to two years in prison after sexually assaulting a lone woman at Euston station in London.

Obichukwu, 45, of Armstrong Close in Borehamwood, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault following a trial at Inner London Crown Court.

The court heard that on the evening of August 20, 2023, Obichukwu approached the victim as she walked towards Euston station.

He asked what music she was listening to, then put his arm around her shoulder and asked her to come back to his house. As she continued walking down Euston Road, he took hold of her hand and repeatedly told her he loved her.

When she reached the station entrance, Obichukwu blocked her path and sexually assaulted her.

She continued down the escalator towards the Underground platforms, but he followed and assaulted her again near the ticket barriers. She managed to push him away and escape.

The assault was reported to British Transport Police, who gathered CCTV footage that led to charges being brought by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Obichukwu claimed the encounter had been consensual and took the case to trial, but was convicted by a jury in January this year.

He was sentenced on July 21 to two years in prison, along with a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He will also be subject to the sex offenders register for the next decade.

BTP Detective Constable Daniel Burke said Obichukwu had targeted a lone woman at a busy London station, and that the jury had seen through his account at trial.

He added that tackling violence against women and girls remains a force priority, and urged anyone who experiences or witnesses such crimes on the railway to report it by texting 61016.

Vanguard News