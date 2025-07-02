2027: Atiku, Obi, Buhari’s ministers, ex-APC NWC members take over ADC structure

.ADC Chairman, Secretary resign

.Tinubu fiddling while Nigeria burns – Mark

.Says, ‘Renewed Hope has turned to Renewed Hopelessness’

By Omeiza Ajayi & John Alechenu

ABUJA: The anti-Bola Tinubu coalition of opposition politicians on Wednesday formally took over the structure of the African Democratic Congress ADC as its political platform for the 2027 general election.

The event saw some ministers in the Muhammadu Buhari administration as well as some former members of the National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

At the event, which was held at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, the National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Okey Nwos,u said the ADC held 12 meetings of its National Executive Committee NEC, within the course of 18 months.

According to him, Nigeria is in the Intensive Care Unit ICU and needs to be revived.

He said, “We must agree to move Nigeria from ICU to global reckoning. For about 18 months, we have been on this journey of coalition, and we have had over 12 meetings of the National Executive Committee NEC. So, it is not about power that we are here today, it is about transforming our country”.

Nwosu and the National Secretary of the ADC, Alhaji Saeed Baba Abdullahi, led the National Working Committee NEC of the party to the event.

He thereafter named former Senate President, David Mark, as Interim National Chairman of the party and the Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as Interim National Secretary and handed over their ADC membership cards to them.

State Capture

Interim National Chairman of the ADC, Senator David Mark accused Tinubu of embarking on total state capture while Nigerians wallow in misery.

He said Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has turned into Renewed Hopelessness, adding that the president is fiddling while the country burns.

“Let it be known to all that this coalition goes beyond gaining political power. It is a concerted effort to build the pillars of Nigeria’s democracy. Today marks the beginning of what we believe will be a long, tedious and difficult journey. However, this is a journey that we are prepared to undertake.

“It is on record that within two years of the current administration coming into power, it has hijacked all democratic structures”.

According to him, Tinubu is doing everything that has a one-party state so that Nigerians won’t have a choice in 2027.

“This coalition is to prevent Nigeria’s descent into a one-party state”, he said.

Mark added that the Tinubu administration is corrupt and more concerned about the next election, whilethe majority of the people wallow in hunger and poverty, even as bandits continue to kill Nigerians.

He said the National Assembly has been “reduced to cheerleaders and praise singers of the president”, saying it is the reason why Tinubu is able to get away with his excesses.

“This coalition is therefore for all Nigerians who share in our belief that all of us have the patriotic duty to save our country”, Mark stated.

Coalition in talks with the Govs

Asked how the coalition intends to use the ADC to wrestle power from the APC, seeing as some opposition governors were defecting to the ruling party, one of the coalition leaders said they were in talks with some APC governors, especially in the North.

“If I told you the number of APC governors in the North who are talking to us, you would be shocked. So, there is no issue about us having support from across Nigeria. It is a straight fight between the North and the South. No governor is going to defect to the APC in the North”, he stated.

Kachikwu kicks

Meanwhile, the 2023 presidential candidate of the ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, has kicked against the takeover of the party by Atiku and David Mark.

He said, “It is with the greatest amusement that I watched the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led group announce their takeover of the national leadership of the African Democratic Congress. As is expected, I have been inundated with a lot of calls and messages seeking my reaction to the unfolding dramedy”.

He said the Atiku-led group are in some form of alliance with the former leadership of the party led by Ralph Nwosu.

According to him, the tenure of the Nwosu-led executive lapsed on August 21, 2022, and his continued parade of himself as the chairman of the party was the subject of various litigations in different courts across the country.

“From the foregoing, I want to then pose the following questions: Can you build something on nothing? Can you shave a man’s hair in his absence? Can you enter a man’s house through the back door and declare yourself the landlord? These yesterday’s men who represent a bad chapter in Nigeria’s past have bought bad market from a man who represents a bad chapter in ADC’s past.

Nigerians have watched in amazement as this group of mostly geriatrics shopped around for a party to prosecute their ‘chopping must continue’ ambition.

“We are a nation lacking in the basics, whose majority are poor, but here we are watching those who set our nation on fire saying they are the fire brigade.

“No, you are not; you are a bunch of greedy and selfish old men who believe that political power is your birthright. You stand for nothing other than your interests and will pay any price to hold political office.

“Nigerians are tired of your generation and reject everything you have to offer, which is nothing. Nigerians yearn for new names, new faces, fresh ideas and progressive ideals.

“If you seek to be a part of the ADC, do the proper thing and come through the front door. We are a party of decent and well-behaved people. Our brand of opposition is one that not only opposes but also proposes, something that your group is not conversant with.

“I strongly suspect that you will be shopping for another party very soon, and as you do that, we, the members of the African Democratic Congress, wish you Bon Voyage”, Kachikwu added.

‘You’re not our member’

In a swift response, Nwosu declared Kachikwu a persona non grata in the party.

He said; “Anybody who writes anything or says anything against what we have done today is not an ADC member.

“Where has this person featured in any of our programmes or spoken for ADC? We shouldn’t be apologetic. We have to be ready for this battle”.

Some of those at the event were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party LP, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed; former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Engr. Babachir Lawal;

Some former APC NWC members who were there included the former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; former spokesman of the APC, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi; former Caretaker National Secretary of APC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe; and, former National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman.

The roll call also included four ministers in the Muhammadu Buhari administration – Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation); Rauf Aregbesola (Interior); Ibrahim Malami SAN (Attorney General and Minister of Justice); and, Barr. Solomon Dalung (Sports).

Others were former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai; Gen. Tunde Ogbeha (retd), former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Uche Secondus; former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed; former Governor of Adamawa state, Jubrilla Bindow; former Imo state Governor, Emeka Ihedioha; former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, Senator Ishaku Abbo; former National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman; Senator Dino Melaye; Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Ireti Kingibe; and activist, Aisha Yesufu.

The list also included former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba; former Edo State Governor, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor; Senator Lee Maeba; former Inspector General of Police IGP MD Abubakar; former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswan; Ovation publisher, Aare Dele Momodu; former Presidential adviser, Kashim Imam; Senator Enyinaya Abaribe; Dr Mani Ibrahim; Ms Lauretta Onochie; ex-Rivers Governor, Celestine Omehia; Maryam Inna Ciroma; Senator Aishatu Binani; former Governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada; former deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi; and, Senator Victor Umeh