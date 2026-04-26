2027: Wike-backed PDP disowns Ibadan summit, rejects coalition deal

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has firmly disowned last Saturday’s opposition summit in Ibadan, saying those who attended did so on their own and without approval, while insisting it will not enter any coalition that requires it to adopt another party’s presidential candidate ahead of 2027.

The stance highlights growing tension within the opposition, where efforts to form a united front are already running into a power struggle over legitimacy and who leads any alliance into the next general election.

The National Publicity Secretary of the faction, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, spoke exclusively to Vanguard in Abuja on Sunday.

Jungudo said, “If you recall, there was a time when Kabiru Tanimu Turaki and Governor Seyi Makinde, amongst other aggrieved members of the PDP, visited ADC leaders at Senator David Mark’s residence in Abuja. We issued a statement saying we did not authorise that gathering.

“The same applies to Saturday’s opposition summit in Ibadan. Members of the PDP who were there attended not in the name of the party because we never authorised them.”

He also said the party would only engage in opposition talks under clear conditions, warning against informal dealings with individuals outside its structure.

“Anybody discussing with aggrieved members of the PDP is doing so through the black market,” he added.

While leaving the door open to possible cooperation, he made it clear the PDP would not cede its position on the presidency.

He said, “We will field a presidential candidate; we have said it before, and this tells you that the PDP is not going to adopt any candidate of any other political party in 2027.

“If other political parties want to adopt our candidate, they are welcome to do so.”

He also questioned what the Ibadan meeting achieved, noting that no clear platform for a joint presidential ticket was announced.

“What the opposition summit in Ibadan failed to disclose is under which platform they will field their single presidential candidate,” he said.

Jungudo went further to dismiss the outcome of the summit, linking it to previous efforts he said did not stand in court.

“Those who are good students of our recent political history will know that the recent battles the Oyo State Governor has been involved in have all failed. The same will also apply to the opposition summit. All the decisions taken there will also fail,” he stated.

He reiterated that the party had already set its course for 2027.

Jungudo said, “We dissociate and distance ourselves from that meeting. Those who were there in the name of the PDP are merely aggrieved members of the PDP, and they were there in their own name.

“We have said that we will field our own presidential candidate. The PDP will not adopt their presidential candidate. We will field our own.”

In a separate statement, Jungudo also said the party was concerned about comments allegedly made by Governor Makinde, warning against language that could inflame tensions.

The statement read, “The Peoples Democratic Party expresses deep concern over reports of remarks allegedly made by Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, referencing ‘Wetie,’ a term historically associated with a period of grave political violence.

“The Party strongly condemns this disgraceful statement, and emphatically reiterates that violence has absolutely no place in our political space today.”

The statement stressed the need to prioritise peace and national unity.

“Nigeria must come first, before politics and before personal ambitions. Without a peaceful and stable nation, no political system or democratic process can thrive.

“We further urge security and law enforcement agencies to… ensure that all relevant individuals are available to respond to lawful inquiries no matter how highly placed,” the statement added.

The PDP said it remained committed to “dialogue, tolerance, and respect for the rule of law,” urging Nigerians to reject any rhetoric that threatens national cohesion.