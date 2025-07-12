12-year-old girl killed during police, kidnappers clash in Edo

The Nigeria Police Force

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A yet to be identified 12-year-old girl has been confirmed killed during an exchange of gunfire between police and suspected kidnappers at Obe Hill in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

But police rescued 14 kidnapped victims while one female is still missing as police alongside vigilante and hunters responded to a distress call that armed men suspected to be kidnappers had on Friday night blocked the Fugar-Agenebode road in the local government area where they were said to have kidnapped motorists and killed two people before taking the others away..

The statement party reads that “During the encounter, a gun duel ensued along Obe Hill by pipeline leading to Ajaokuta, the security team successfully rescued fourteen (14) kidnapped passengers alive. Unfortunately, a 12-year-old girl was fatally shot by the fleeing kidnappers during the crossfire. One female victim is still unaccounted for, and search efforts are ongoing to ensure her safe rescue.

“This follows the report that armed men suspected to be kidnappers ambushed and blocked the highway, opened fire on unsuspecting commuters, killing two persons on the spot and abducting others in a brazen act of violence.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edo State, CP Monday Agbonika, fdc commended the bravery and swift response of the combined security team and has assured the public that everything possible is being done to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“The Command extends its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and assures the general public that operations in the area have been intensified. Additional deployments have been made to prevent further attacks and track down the fleeing criminals.

“Members of the public are urged to remain calm, cooperate with law enforcement, and continue to provide timely information that can aid ongoing investigations and security operations.”