Video: ‘He’s fit, prepared’ – Sanwo-Olu endorses Hamzat for 2027 Lagos governorship

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Monday, described his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, as fit, prepared and capable of leading the state, thereby endorsing Hamzat’s 2027 governorship ambition.

Sanwo-Olu said working with Hamzat over the past seven years showed him as a man of “integrity, loyalty, commitment, and support”.

A video that has gone viral shows Governor Sanwo-Olu lifting Hamzat’s hand, after praying for him, to the cheer of those present.

The events unfolded at a closed-door meeting at Lagos House, Marina, where Hamzat formally declared his intention to contest the governorship seat before the State Executive Council and key All Progressives Party, APC, leaders.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Sanwo-Olu said the endorsement was a unanimous decision by stakeholders.

He said: “We just received Mr. Deputy, who had come with a very powerful delegation of our leaders in the state to inform us of his intention to contest for the seat of the governorship position of the state.

“It was unanimous with all of us to say that Mr Deputy Governor is a man who is fit and well-prepared for this job. He is a man who knows where all the rooms in the house are.

“He is a man who has worked with me at the highest level of integrity, loyalty, commitment, support, and so I feel personally honoured and privileged that he has given me this honour to inform me.

“We thank our father, our leader, Mr President, who saw the vision… that long run is what is already being manifested here today.

“It’s been a very warm family meeting, and at the end of the day, it was unanimous that Mr Deputy Governor is fit, ready, well baked… for this job.”

Below is a video from the endorsement meeting:

'He's fit, prepared for the job' – Sanwo-Olu endorses Hamzat for 2027 Lagos governorshippic.twitter.com/iGxvDrbQ5S — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) April 27, 2026

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