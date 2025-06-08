Why I have adopted friendly policies to develop Edo – Governor Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has said that his administration’s adoption of people-oriented and development-friendly policies stems from a strong commitment to advancing the state and ensuring citizens enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The governor made this known during the Pentecost Week celebration themed “The Rebirth of a New Edo,” held at the Government House Chapel.

Represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Emmanuel Okoebor, Governor Okpebholo explained that his administration has initiated the SHINE project—an ambitious development agenda focused on Security, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Natural Resources and Agriculture, and Education.

Highlighting progress in the area of security, Okoebor noted that the administration has provided modern equipment to support law enforcement agencies across the state. He also reported advancements in healthcare, agriculture, education, and infrastructure.

“The governor is currently constructing 170 kilometers of roads across the three Senatorial Districts of Edo State. He is building the state’s first flyover, and the cabinet has approved the construction of a second one,” Okoebor said.

He further revealed that 13 tractors have been procured and distributed to promote agricultural activities and strengthen food security across the state.

Also speaking at the event, Special Adviser on Media Projects and Strategy, Hon. Godswill Enegbe, lauded the governor’s leadership style and dedication to faith.

“Edo State has never witnessed this level of blessings under any administration. The governor openly professes his faith as a born-again Christian, and the Government House Chapel remains vibrant with activities. His devotion to God influences the decisions of this administration,” Enegbe noted.

The Edo State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle General Dr. Irekpono Omoike, commended the governor for organizing the spiritual event and for seeking divine guidance in governance.

“God will direct the affairs of Edo State. The governor and his team will succeed, and the people of Edo will surely benefit from this administration,” Dr. Omoike said.

Earlier, the Special Adviser on Religious Matters and Chaplain of the Government House Chapel, Apostle Sule Farade, welcomed guests and urged continued prayers for the success of the Okpebholo administration.

“The new Edo is being built on righteousness and justice. We call on all Edo people—regardless of faith—to pray for the success of Senator Monday Okpebholo’s government and for wisdom for both religious and traditional leaders in guiding the state,” Apostle Farade said.