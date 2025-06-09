What we have in Anambra are unrepentant criminals, not ‘Unknown Gunmen’ — Police

The Nigeria Police Force

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Police Command has declared that the era of referring to armed assailants in the state as “unknown gunmen” is over, asserting that those behind the violence are identifiable, unrepentant criminals who continue to terrorize innocent residents.

This position was stated following a recent raid on a criminal hideout in Agulezechukwu, located in the Aguata Local Government Area.

“Anambra people have come to a consensus with the Police and other security agencies that there is no such thing as ‘unknown gunmen’. These individuals terrorizing the state are known, unrepentant criminals who have refused to change their ways,” the police command stated.

The command expressed appreciation for the increasing cooperation from the public, noting that residents are now more committed to working with security agencies to identify and root out criminal elements.

“Security operatives are pleased that the people of Anambra are now more resolved and proactive in supporting efforts to deny these criminals the space to continue their attacks,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the police said it has stepped up surveillance and patrol operations to deter crime and sustain public order.

In a joint security operation involving the Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Army, Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Anambra State Vigilante Group, a criminal camp at Agulezechukwu was dismantled after a seven-hour gun battle.

During the raid, one suspected armed criminal was killed. The operatives also recovered:

An ash-colored Toyota Sienna (Reg. No: EKY 03 FF)

An unregistered white Mazda Hilux

One motorcycle

Household and kitchen items including pots, gallons, groceries, mattresses

Mechanical tools, clothing, and other incriminating materials

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, security operatives are continuing to comb the area for fleeing suspects, noting the presence of fresh bloodstains as evidence of possible injuries among those who escaped.

“The operation is ongoing, and we are determined to ensure no criminal finds refuge anywhere in Anambra,” SP Ikenga said.