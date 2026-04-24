Defending champion Alcaraz to miss French Open with wrist injury

(FILES) Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz gestures after losing against Russia’s Andrey Rublev during the 2024 ATP Tour Madrid Open tournament quarter-final tennis match at Caja Magica in Madrid on May 1, 2024. Two-time reigning French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz said on April 24, 2026 he will not play at this year’s tournament as he recovers from a wrist injury.”We have decided that the most prudent thing to do is to be cautious and not participate in Rome or Roland Garros,” Alcaraz said on social media. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

Two-time reigning French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz said on Friday he will not play at this year’s tournament as he recovers from a wrist injury.

“We have decided that the most prudent thing to do is to be cautious and not participate in Rome or Roland Garros,” Alcaraz said on social media.

“It’s a complicated moment for me, but I’m sure we’ll come out stronger from this,” the Spaniard added, saying that he and his team would monitor his recovery before deciding when and where he would return.

Alcaraz sustained the injury during the first round of the Barcelona Open last week, where he beat Otto Virtanen but subsequently pulled out of the tournament.

The 22-year-old announced his withdrawal from the Madrid Masters on April 17, increasing concerns over whether he would be able to appear at the French Open.

Alcaraz became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam in January with his triumph at the Australian Open. He holds a 22-3 record this season and also won a title in Doha.

Ranked second in the world, Alcaraz lost top spot following his defeat by Jannik Sinner in the Monte Carlo Masters final on April 12.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner, an expert on clay, triumphed at Roland Garros in 2024 and 2025. He saved three championship points against Sinner in last year’s final.

AFP