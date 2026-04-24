NCoS warns inmates against escape, enforces savings plan

The Controller General (CG) of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Nwakuche, has warned inmates against engaging in escape attempts while announcing a savings initiative tied to their participation in agricultural activities.

Nwakuche issued the warning on Friday at the Dukpa Farm Centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja, during his address to inmates at the inauguration of the 2026 farming season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCoS farming programme forms part of ongoing reforms to promote rehabilitation through skill acquisition, enhance economic empowerment of inmates and contribute to national food security.

Nwakuche said that the farming programme was designed to equip inmates with practical skills that would enable them to become productive members of society after their release.

The CG disclosed that the Service was putting in place a system to ensure inmates benefit financially from their work through compulsory savings.

“You are here to learn a skill so that when you go out, you will be productive to society. Whatever we can do to encourage you, we will do it.

“I have discussed this with the Controller of FCT Command and the officer in charge.

“Whatever you earn from the farm, a percentage will be set aside as savings so that when you leave here, you will have something to fall back on,” he said.

The CG explained that the measure was aimed at strengthening reintegration efforts by ensuring inmates leave custody with both skills and financial support.

Nwakuche, however, warned that any involvement in escape plans would attract severe consequences, including loss of privileges and possible re-prosecution.

“Be law-abiding and cooperate with authorities. Do not plan escape or join others.

“If you are caught, we will remove your remission and take you back to court for further jail term. Would you like that?” he warned.

The CG reminded inmates that their selection for the farm centre was based on good conduct and trust.

“For you to have left the custodial centre to come here is because of your good behaviour. That is why you were selected. You must not abuse that privilege,” he said.

The CG encouraged the inmates to remain disciplined, focused and committed to the training, assuring them of the Service’s support.

“I wish you well,” he added.

(NAN)