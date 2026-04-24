Ohiri vs Umahi: Court fixes April 29 for arraignment

Tracy Ohiri

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday fixed April 29 for the arraignment of a woman, Tracynither Ohiri, for allegedly cyberstalking the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

Justice James Omotosho adjourned the case for Ohiri to take her plea after the prosecution lawyer, Wisdom Madaki, prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable him to serve the defendant, who was not in court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Omotosho had, on April 16, threatened to strike out the charge filed by the police against Ohiri, the sole defendant in the case.

The judge gave the warning following the inability of the prosecution to produce Ohiri in court for arraignment.

The police had, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/172/2026, preferred a 13-count charge bordering on cyberstalking and defamation against Ohiri.

The charge, dated March 31, was filed same day by Madaki from the Directorate of Legal Services, Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.

In count one, Ohiri was alleged to have, on or about Oct. 16, 2023, intentionally transmitted through her TikTok account, a video publication wherein she accused the minister of threatening to kill her if she entered Ebonyi.

The prosecution said the statement, which she knew to be false and of a menacing character, capable of causing fear and reputational injury, is punishable under Section 24(2)(c) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

In count three, the defendant was alleged to have, on or about March 8, 2024, transmitted via her TikTok account, a video alleging that Umahi victimised her for refusing sexual relations and used his office to oppress women.

Count four accused her of publishing via her TikTok account, on or about May 3, 2024, alleging that Umahi tied down her business capital for 10 years due to her refusal of his sexual advances.

The police accused Ohiri in count six of publishing on Sahara Reporters and circulated on social media, on or about March 28, 2025, a statement alleging that Umahi owed her over N200 million for campaign materials which statement she knew to be false.

In count seven, she was alleged to have, on the same date and through the same medium, alleged that non-payment of her money was a retaliation for refusal of sexual advances, which she knew was false and intended to damage reputation.

Count eight accused her of transmitting via her Facebook page, on or about Feb. 26, a video of a press conference wherein she stated that Umahi threatened to ensure she would “not leave Ebonyi State alive and that he would do to you what happened to the NELAN Engineers.”

The prosecution, in count 10, accused Ohiri of causing her publications to be widely shared, reposted and circulated across social media platforms, thereby amplifying their reach and impact, with intent to cause hatred, ill will and reputational injury, among other counts.

When the case was called on Friday, neither the defendant nor her lawyer was in court.

Madaki informed the court that though the matter was scheduled for Ohiri’s arraignment, all efforts to serve her with the charge and the hearing notice were unsuccessful.

Justice Omotosho then asked Madaki to specifically address the court on the efforts made.

“What effort have you made? Don’t just come to tell me you have made all efforts. You cannot abandon your case here,” the judge said.

Responding, Madaki explained that the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) in charge of the case and his team travelled to Lagos State on April 20 in the bid to effect service.

“But my lord, they could not see the defendants. They said her door was locked.

“They even spent three days in Lagos, my lord,” he said.

Following the explanation, Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter until April 29 for the arraignment of the defendant.

(NAN)