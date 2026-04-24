FG cautions Nigerians in South Africa, as xenophobic protests spread

Bianca Onoh

By Folarin Kehinde

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has urged Nigerian citizens residing in South Africa to exercise caution and strictly adhere to safety advisories amid rising anti-foreigner protests in parts of the country.

The commission’s warning follows a circular issued by the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg on April 22, 2026, which reported that demonstrations in cities including East London, Cape Town, Durban, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal have turned violent, resulting in looting, destruction of property, and injuries.

According to the advisory, intelligence reports indicate that additional protests are scheduled to take place in Gauteng Province between April 27 and April 29, with demonstrators reportedly seeking to pressure the South African government over the presence of foreign nationals.

In response, NiDCOM in a press release by its Head, Media, a public Relations and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun advised Nigerians to avoid engaging with protest groups, steer clear of confrontation, and closely monitor local media for updates on the security situation.

The commission also stressed the importance of remaining law-abiding at all times.

Nigerian business owners were specifically cautioned to take preventive measures, including shutting down operations on Freedom Day, April 27, and possibly extending closures through April 28 and 29, noting that foreign-owned businesses are often targets during such unrest.

NiDCOM reaffirmed its support for the position of the Consul-General in Johannesburg, Ambassador Ninikanwa O. Okey-Uche, stating that the consulate remains operational and is working closely with South African security agencies to safeguard Nigerian nationals.

The commission further disclosed that Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Onoh, is actively engaging with her South African counterpart as part of diplomatic efforts to address the situation.

Vanguard News