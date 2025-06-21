Tinubu is a consistent, determined & liberal politician

President Bola Tinubu

By Dr Gbenga Adeoye

The harm that humanity has done to many great men on earth is that we chose to talk about them after their death, but it is a good idea to write or say to the world and to the ears of concerned persons their good deeds while they remained with us.

What that does to the people is that it makes them feel good to continue to do good, and also makes them happy that their deeds are all noted. God is also in the habit of making a vow and rewarding great men who chose to do extraordinary things. He made a vow to David that his lineage will forever occupy the throne of Israel. For every cross, there is a crown. Those who do good will reap their reward on earth and thereafter.

The Pareto principles have also shown to me that people focus more on just few negative things about good people and if care is not taking; those other fantastic things could be neglected.

Therefore, as an observer of events in Nigeria and a researcher trained in the field of Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Management and Law; I have these to say about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

HE IS A CONSISTENT POLITICIAN

He is the only one among many big Politicians in Nigeria who remained consistent in terms of political ideology. From SDP, to AD, ACN and APC…He has remained a leader in his party after the exit of Chief MKO Abiola. Other politicians aspiring to be presidents and Governors had cause to run to him in the past. Even Buhari won in 2015 because Tinubu backed him up. We all know the details.

If Asiwaju tells you to go ahead and he will support you. You can just go to sleep. He is not a hypocrite when it comes to his political alignment and support declaration for anyone. No one can dispute this in Nigeria. While some play safe by supporting three or four candidates, Tinubu has remained consistent as a committed leader of his party in Nigeria.

No wonder, the System he laid down in Lagos is still working. With the GAC and other systems in place, no state can stand shoulder to shoulder with Lagos. I think politicians in Ogun State and in deed all of us need to go to School in Lagos to learn politics from Tinubu Political & Governance University (TPGU)

HE IS A DETERMINED POLITICIAN.

He is so focused that he does not shift from his goal. As a golfer, we have one word during our training which says “. EYES ON THE BALL.” His eyes are always on the ball. No wonder, he has never lost any election.

When in 2022 the gang up against him in his party became intense; he didn’t back out. He used his political skills to get the ticket.

Tinubu spoke like a professor of history in my town at Abeokuta and from that day when he explained the trajectory of his journey in politics and why it had become his turn: I knew he was determined.

After his speech in Abeokuta; spiritually, all obstacles were removed and the rest is history.

By the way …Egbaland is a land where people get inspiration to lead and win their wars… He was able to enter the list of those who received their miracles on the soil of my town. The city of many firsts.

Everything that is major in Nigeria started from Abeokuta…I’m so proud of our town and city as an Egba man.

Somehow, Asiwaju tapped into that anointing in Egbaland as he spoke like one under the control of the Holy Spirit when he said EMI LOKAN… In deed, it was his turn and God said YES because of where those words were spoken. Therefore, if you desire anything good .Just come to Abeokuta and visit Alake and go to Itoku and Olumo Rock and try to visit St. Peter Cathedral. The first Church in Nigeria and your prayers will be stamped by God with the word.. AMEN… Try it.

HE IS A PATIENT POLITICIAN.

When others were looking for Presidential tickets in 2007, he was busy building the party. In 2011, he remained a leader and not contesting election. In 2015, he supported Buhari with all his energy and campaigned round the country. He does not rush at anything. He waited patiently until 2023 to run, and he won. Even when Atiku needed a ticket .He gave him. He once supported a wonderful NSA .Nuhu Ribadu. Those are the guys who have seen him inside out and can testify to his personality.

If you listen to Ribadu speak about Tinubu with his words such as Tinubu Gains. You will know he has a very deep understanding of the man called Asiwaju. Even when his boys that he has put in power at any position offends him, he will just wait patiently until the second term. Ambode can testify to that. He does not rush to punish an offender or react in a rush to any matter.

HE IS A LIBERAL POLITICIAN

I’m not sure if in Nigeria today, there is any politician who is as liberal as Asiwaju. A lot of Nigerians do not understand why many opposition members are going to APC…the main reason is that Asiwaju is so liberal and ready to welcome anyone willing to join his train, regardless of past differences. He wants the best for all. He does not segregate. When he appointed some people to be ministers… People started wondering why he should appoint those who once spoke negatively about him. He cares less about other factors as long as you are intelligent and you can deliver.

His focus is intellect and capacity to deliver, not one that just hate people because of their political statement or affiliation. Why did Daniel Bwala Joined him? Because he is a liberal man. Many more are coming to be with him.

Even during this holiday for Eid Kabir. He received many people, and some people just get angry because he received those they think are his enemies. Asiwaju is not that kind of person who will fence people off.

If there is anything of such, it may be coming from people around him acting selfishly and not based on any instruction from him to so do.

Why do you think Ogunlewe and Obanikoro are with him?

Just look at a brilliant Fashola…why do you think they are with him.

Why did Pedro return? A liberal man.

A brilliant Professor of Law; Prof Osinbajo worked with him, and he ensured the man became number 2 in Nigeria .why do you think they worked with him?

Yemi Cardoso and my own brother from Abeokuta Wale Edun, CBN Governor and Minister of Finance respectively , Why do you think they worked with him, and now they are with him?

Segun Sowunmi who is another brother from my town, why is he speaking wonderfully about Asiwaju now? Because Asiwaju is a brilliant and liberal politician.

Why did Bosun Tijani joined his cabinet? Or my learned friend Jumoke Oduwole? Simply because he is a brilliant and liberal politician.

Should I talk about the performing minister of FCT. Wike ? He joined Tinubu because he saw in him a focused, brilliant and liberal politician.

Akwa Ibom and Delta State Governor are now in APC for the same reason.

Contrary to the view of people about migration from PDP and other parties to APC, in my considered – personal-opinion , we have too many political parties and we may need to adopt IBB method of just two parties. We don’t need too many political parties in Nigeria if our democracy must grow with viable opposition.

We can just have APC and one other party in Nigeria.

Tinubu’s cabinet is like the government of National Unity, and so members of other political parties consider APC as a good place to go to. That again underscore the liberal nature of the leader of that party. Can they buy all the migrants? Are they all having problems that pursued them to APC? I don’t think so.

CONCLUSION

In conclusion, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a CONSISTENT, DETERMINED, PATIENT AND LIBERAL Politician that Nigeria has ever produced.

I pray that we can have at least one of his type in every state in Nigeria…

As we celebrate June 12 and M.K.O Abiola’s Victory of 1993, who is another man from my town , Abeokuta again. I PRAY FOR PEACE, PROSPERITY, AND PROGRESS in Nigeria.

My only request from Mr President is to declare a state of Emergency in the power sector. If we have light , development will be accelerated.

I commend the government for the student loan programme.

I also commend the president for the revival of cotton farms in Ogun State which is a major breakthrough that will reshape the textile industry in Nigeria

Since Dr. Opeifa is my friend, and he is now the M.D of Nigerian Railway Corporation, by way of advice, let’s buy more trains for Lagos Ibadan rail line. Let’s link Lagos to Abuja by train.

Let us keep pushing the upgrade of our tourist locations in Nigeria.

I have a strong believe that Nigeria is now on the path of GREATNESS.

Happy democracy day to all Nigerians.

The author Dr. Gbenga Adeoye is a good governance advocate, a Lawyer, Chartered Accountant , Tax & Fiscal Policy expert with PhD in Management Accounting & Master’s Degree in Banking & Finance and LLM in International Business Law from University of London. He is passionate about Social and Economic Development of Nigeria and Africa.

He can be reached via [email protected]