Tinubu all out to fix Nigeria – Minister

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Minister of State for Works, Muhammad Goronyo, reiterated the federal government’s commitment to addressing Nigeria’s vast infrastructure deficit on Tuesday, disclosing that President Bola Tinubu’s administration inherited over 36,000 kilometres of road network and numerous uncompleted projects upon taking office.

Speaking with selected journalists in Sokoto, Goronyo outlined the progress made so far in President Tinubu’s two years in office, highlighting several strategic road projects either ongoing or newly initiated across the country.

He emphasised that the administration has prioritised continuity and completion of inherited projects, while also initiating new ones critical for economic development and regional integration.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is all out to fix Nigeria. His vision is not just to build roads, but to open up the entire country to international businesses and investment,” Goronyo said.

Among the key projects highlighted by the minister are the 1,068 kilometres Sokoto-Badagary Road, a massive transnational highway aimed at boosting trade and mobility from Nigeria’s northwest to the southwestern coast.

The 750-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway is a transformative corridor for tourism and commerce, with 30 kilometres already completed and commissioned.

The Abuja-Akwanga–Jos–Nasarawa Road, currently under active construction to ease connectivity between the North Central and Northeast regions.

The 352 kilometres Zaria–Funtua–Gusau–Talata Mafara–Sokoto Road, a key link for agricultural and trade movement in the northwest, is also under construction.

The Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano Road Project, which has now been re-scoped to terminate at the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano, in line with the administration’s airport-to-city infrastructure integration plan.

Ongoing bridge construction in Jimeta and Numan, along with the development of the Adamawa Ring Road, which are designed to improve road safety and accessibility in the Northeast.

The minister, however, praised the President’s resolve, noting that many of these projects had previously stalled under past administrations due to funding and logistical challenges. He assured Nigerians that with sustained political will and the current administration’s infrastructure roadmap, the country is on course to achieving significant connectivity milestones.

He said the infrastructural development aligns with broader efforts by the Tinubu administration’s eight-point Renewed Hope Agenda to promote transparency and showcase achievements as the president marks two years in office.

He further emphasised the administration’s readiness to engage the private sector and international development partners to fast-track infrastructural development through public-private partnership (PPP)

As the federal government continues to push forward, the minister concluded that Nigerians can expect more completed projects across the country, reinforcing the president’s promise of renewed hope and national rejuvenation.

The minister pointed out insecurity as the major obstacle hindering road construction and other key infrastructures across the country

He said President Tinubu’s administration had completed 260 projects nationwide in two years.