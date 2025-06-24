Tiger base: Taming terror in Imo

By Efe Onodjae

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit, popularly called Tiger base in Imo State, which has been at the centre of criticism, is turning out to be carrying out a quiet revolution in the state.

Since assuming command of the base, Mr Ola Odeyeyiwa and his team have defied cynics with a resolute campaign to clamp down on organised crime and rebuild public confidence.

This is contrary to scepticism and complaints about human rights abuses and impunity attributed to the unit. They have delivered a string of operational successes that are not only remarkable but also deeply reassuring to the people of Imo State.

Recall that one of the standout moments of the unit came on June 21, 2025, following the abduction of Mr Anayo Iwuoha from his Akabo residence in Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

Acting on intelligence, operatives tracked the kidnappers to their hideout in Ochii Ogwa, Mbaitolu LGA. In a daring raid, they rescued the victim unharmed and arrested two notorious suspected kingpins, Uche Nwachukwu and Chinonso Ozuruigbo, recovering weapons, including a pump-action gun, live cartridges, an improvised explosive, and chains used to restrain the victim.

Also between October 19 and 23, 2024, the anti-kidnapping unit, raised the camp of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB/Eastern Security Network, ESN, in Oru-East and Oru-West LGAs, acting on credible intelligence, during which over 20 suspects were arrested, and recovered a cache of weapons.

Also based on stern directives from the state police boss, Aboki Danjuma, the anit-kidnapping unit shifted from reactive to proactive policing, as on August 21, 2024, operatives rescued a kidnapped woman from Obinze Forest, arrested five suspects, and recovered deadly weapons, including a pump-action gun and battle daggers.

This came as a traditional ruler in the state, Eze Fabian Nworgu said that those that criticize the activities of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, were mainly politicians who use criminals to cause mayhem in the state.

According the 70-year-old ruler, “Since they mapped out the Tiger base from the State Criminal Investigations Department, SCID, many of us are heaving a sigh of relief. Though we are aware that the criticism about the unit is mainly based on their commendable efforts at fighting criminal activities of kidnappers and other crimes in the state, they should be encouraged to continue fighting for us all and not be deterred by onslaughts from people with selfish personal interests.”