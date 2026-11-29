By Fr George Adimike

Lusting after smallness or simply an obsession with lowliness manifests itself chiefly as pusillanimity. It is a concept that captures the character defect of being trapped in smallness, pettiness, and meanness, and it is certainly the nemesis and bane of many who are their own prison. Pusillanimity is not simply a lack of ambition. It is an unfamiliar, difficult-to-pronounce word that typifies a subtle, internally generated low self-perception that diminishes and distorts individual potential. It conditions one’s thoughts and sentiments to settle for less, presenting efforts to strive for more as both inappropriate and risky. Of course, it’s a mindset that stunts personal growth, breeds a culture that suspects excellence and greatness, and treats those who dare to rise above the ordinary with resistance, ridicule, or even hostility. Pusillanimous souls fail to grow; instead, they invest energy in fighting those who dare to grow.

Catholic Dictionary online defines it as: “Smallness of soul that shrinks from noble or arduous tasks. Its basis may be a lack of humility or ignorance of human dignity in co-operating with divine grace to achieve great things for God’s glory (Etym. Latin pusillus, very small + animus, mind.)”. Essentially, pusillanimity is fed by a collective discomfort with greatness. Any society suffering from this psycho-spiritual malady promotes mediocrity and conformity and diminishes the value of unique gifts and bold aspirations. Anyone who dares to be great, outstanding, stellar, and anyone who dares to develop and deploy ‘5-Talent’ is hated, maligned and attacked. Such a person is often maliciously criticised in an effort to discredit, intimidate, and limit them. As a result, many are more comfortable with, and often prefer, the crowd of mediocre to bright lights (illuminati); consequently, true progress is hindered, and creativity is stifled. Recognising and overcoming pusillanimity is therefore essential—not only for individuals hoping to fulfil their potential, but also for communities that wish to thrive and celebrate genuine achievement.

Like its opposite, magnanimity, pusillanimity is a character defect, a psychological, spiritual and intellectual disposition (condition) that influences the worldview of many. However, the ability to appreciate grace and greatness is given to all; it develops unequally. The great are thus placed in a situation of having to apologise for their greatness, making such a society thrive in mediocrity. Pusillanimity manifests in the fear of developing the five talents – the receiver of the five talents succumbs to the temptation of hiding them for fear of the opinions, jealousy and criticism of those who have less or equal. Indeed, it manifests in settling for less for fear of being in the spotlight, thus preventing stars from shining and losing sight of the fact that stars shine to brighten the firmament of others, of society, and not really for the person’s sake.

It occurs when people settle for less for fear of public opinion and make themselves an obstacle to greatness, progress, and excellence. Whatever one does to obstruct the wheel of progress indicates this defect, pusillanimity. All the inadvertent and conscious attacks and oppositions that stall progress ensue from pusillanimity. All manner of pettiness and meanness of spirit that wedge the race to excellence and greatness are part of it. A pusillanimous mind limits the power of God to explode, fails to dare; to dare is to be great. It sees reality from the perspective of human indigence and impotence, and considers our infinite smallness in relation to the universe and the creative power, but fails to appreciate that humans are gods; humans are the image of the Almighty, to whom the entire universe belongs. It fails to appreciate that the longing that follows being leads to becoming. A being that longs to be becomes: being, belonging and becoming. As such, humans are created to become and becoming enhances being.

Pusillanimity often masquerades as humility, without taking into account that it is a defect rather than the virtue of humility. As a virtue, humility is a power that leads one to proper conduct with respect to the appreciation of worth, dignity, and personal value in relation to God, self, and society. But pusillanimity is weakness that feels incompetent, impotent, worthless and valueless. While a humble person thinks of self less, a pusillanimous person thinks less of self. The difference is that humility goes with magnanimity, while pusillanimity is the opposite. Humility rejoices in and for greatness, while pusillanimity feels inadequate for greatness and envies the great and most likely maliciously attacks greatness.

To overcome pusillanimity, one needs to be convinced that greatness is attainable through diligent action. One has to win the psychological war before success and victory are registered externally. One way to begin is by setting SMART goals that normalise great feats. By stretching one’s comfort zone, the person discovers that routines were once breakthroughs. As such, one develops invests time and effort in developing one’s talents. True greatness affects the self and society, so excellence calls for personal effort that, by attaining such a height, contributes to the common good, aiding self-development and capacity building. Without intentional nurturing of seeds of magnanimity and engaging in positive, transformative thoughts, one can only dissipate energy in negative thoughts and pettiness. The courage to engage is fed by action, and every great soul is courageous, because it takes courage to be upstanding and outstanding. In the end, pusillanimity is cured by embracing one’s dignity and identity as a child of God.

Fr George Adimike

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