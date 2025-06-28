Projects: Our sense of Geography has been altered by Wike  – FCT residents

…As Kubwa residents beg minister to extend magic wand to them

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: As part of activities marking the second anniversary of President Bola Tinubu, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike stunned the residents when he announced that no fewer than 19 projects had been completed and ready for inauguration.

Wike was right but the people, who had never seen such a feat in many decades, never believed the minister. And, it came to pass that as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, began the cutting of tapes to signal the completion of life-changing projects across the FCT, the people marvelled.

However, due to the itinerary of the president, the minister was forced to scale down the projects from 19 to 17, stating that he would commission the others on his own.

The first project that was commissioned was the newly-renovated Abuja International Conference Centre AICC, which happened on June 10.

According to Wike, the president accepted to commission 10 of the projects while Vice President Kashim Shettima will commission three on behalf of the president. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas were to commission two projects apiece, on behalf of the president.

The remaining two were to be commissioned by the FCT administration to round off the series of projects completed by the FCT administration under Mr. Wike, a PDP strong political ally of Mr. President who does not mind working closely with the APC-led Tinubu administration.

Out of 11 projects so far commissioned, the president has personally commissioned five.

Apart from the ICC (now Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre courtesy of Wike), some of the projects so far commissioned include; the Arterial Road N16 (Shehu Shagari Way) from Ring Road One (Nnamdi Azikiwe Way) to Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Road) and some other roads in Katampe District; the Left-Hand Service Carriageway of Outer Southern Expressway OSEX Stage II from Ring Road 1 Junction to Wasa Junction also known as Apo – Wasa road; and, The Greater Abuja Water Supply Network, Loops 1,2,5&6 of the Federal Capital City FCC.

Others are: Mabushi Bus and Taxi Terminal; Collector Road CN2, also known as Mabushi – Katampe road; the Arterial Road N5 (Obafemi Awolowo Way) from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III (RR3); the 15-kilometre road from A2 Junction on the Abuja – Lokoja road to Pai town in Kwali Area Council; the 16-kilometre right-hand service carriageway of the Inner Northern Expressway INEX from Ring Road 3 to the Outer Northern Expressway ONEX (Murtala Muhammed Way), also known as the Idu – Zuba road; the Interchange bridges of Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Way) over the Outer Northern Expressway (Murtala Muhammed Expressway) by Katampe Extension; and, the Kugbo Bus and Taxi Terminal.

Within the period, President Tinubu also turned the sod for the design and construction of the headquarters annex of the electoral umpire in Maitama, Abuja.

Other projects commissioned include the 10km Aguma Palace–Radio Nigeria–Market Road in Gwagwalada; the 18km Nyanya–Karshi dual carriageway; the 7.4km Dutse Alhaji–Usuma Dam Road; and the 16.4km dualized road from Ushafa to War College and Army Checkpoint among others.

onths before then, Wike had commissioned some other roads in the satellite towns, including the 9km Paikon Kore – Ibwa road in Gwagwalada Area Council; the 7.2km Gaba – Tokulo road in Bwari Area Council; the 5km dualized Kuje township road from Tipper Garage to LEA Secretariat; the 11km Sukuku-Ebo-Yangoji road in Kwali Area Council; and, the 5km road to Saburi I and II in Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC from old Keffi road near the Dei-Dei International Market.

Residents react

As expected, there has been a flurry of positive reactions from residents, including the high and mighty.

While the president has been effusive with praises of his FCT minister in his speeches at all the events, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio said he had never witnessed such pace of rapid development.

“I was a minister in the last administration. I can’t remember a day I went for commissioning of any project in the FCT”, said Akpabio.

A civil servant, Ayinde Olaniyi who lives around the Jahi area said the Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Way) Interchange Bridge over Outer Northern Expressway (Murtala Mohammed Expressway) has improved connectivity within the axis.

“With this bridge, it is easier to turn to the other Lane without having to drive for long. Also, the aesthetics is lovely. People around Jahi, Katampe, Katampe Extension and Also will benefit massively from this. But it will also benefit all those who use this route daily, whether they are coming from the Kubwa do Nyanya axis”, he said.

Olaniyi however begged security agencies to ensure that miscreants don’t loiter or sleep under the bridge at night.

An Uber driver, Usman Ali said it would take some time for him and others to master some of the new roads, saying there is probably a need for Google Navigation system to reconfigure the Google Map and add the new directions.

He said; “Honestly, these roads are something else. Give it to Wike. You may not like him politically but you cannot deny the fact that he has performed. Look at this Idu – Zuba road. I never imagined that the road would be done. But today, it is done and open to traffic. It is 16 kilometres of smooth sailing”.

Residents of Pai town in Kwali Area Council were also happy about the 15-kilometre A2 Junction (from the Abuja-Lokoja Expressway) to their community.

They are even more elated by the fact that the 15.4 kilometre stretch from Pai to Gomani is currently under construction while another 15 kilometre from Gomani to Yangoji has been awarded.

Some of the locals said they now have easy access to the primary school and health centre in the area.

Kubwa residents beg

Meanwhile, residents of Kubwa in Bwari Area Council have begged the minister to include them in the scheme of things.

While they praised Wike for his developmental strides in the territory, particularly in Ushafa, Bwari and neighbouring Saburi community, the residents said Kubwa being Abuja’s largest suburban town is home to a very large population and businesses.

One of the residents, Isaiah Jacob said; “We are happy with what the minister is doing. Honestly, he has tried. That is not debatable. The other day, I went to Zuba Spare Parts Market and I decided to test-drive my car and discovered a new road. I drove on the road until I found myself in Tunga Maje. Honestly, I never knew that Wike had constructed that road. You don’t need to use the Express Way to access Tunga Maje from Zuba or vice versa. And he did not make noise about it. I don’t even think the road was commissioned. I think he just constructed it and opened it to traffic without any funfair. We are only pleading that, as his budget improves, he turns his magic wand on Kubwa”.

A pastor in Kubwa, Abraham Wetkos, listed some of the roads needing emergency repairs in Kubwa.

“The longest road here is the Gado Nasko road. It needs rehabilitation. The Arab Road which remains uncompleted, also needs a lot of work. Till now, the bridge linking it to F01 is not completed. Then, there is the Chikakore road and the Sultan Dasuki Road. I don’t think all the roads combined are up to 40 kilometres. Please, honourable minister, come over to ‘Macedonia’. We need your help in Kubwa”, he said.