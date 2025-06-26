Poly Ibadan: Mixed reactions trail renaming, alumni express dissatisfaction

Mixed reactions have trailed Thursday’s renaming of The Polytechnic Ibadan, with the institution’s alumni largely calling for a review.

The respondents expressed their diverse views in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan, with members of the alumni frowning at the change of name.

NAN recalls that Gov. Seyi Makinde announced the institution’s renaming after the late ex-governor of Oyo State, Dr Omololu Olunloyo, during the deceased’s commendation service in Ibadan.

Mr Yomi Akande, an alumnus and the institute’s Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) leader, said many other alumni had been expressing dissatisfaction since the announcement.

“As an alumnus of The Polytechnic Ibadan, the name of the institution is a force to reckon with anywhere in the world.

“So, taking away that name is somehow because of the prestige that comes with it.

“The governor needed to have considered other factors before making such a pronouncement.

“The name of the late Dr Omololu Olunloyo is good, but what many people are against is the changing of the name, The Polytechnic Ibadan.

“It is not that the change of name will bring new development to the school,” he said.

Another alumnus, Mr Olaoluwa Olabode, said that the renaming would affect both past and current students negatively.

According to him, he doesn’t see the move bringing any improvement to the educational institution, alleging that it was done with a political undertone.

“What benefits would the change of name bring to the school?” Olabode queried.

In his opinion, another alumnus, Mr Sanmi Olatunde, said perhaps the government should have renamed a particular building in the school instead of the institution’s name.

“This is the only polytechnic we have in Ibadan; it is not right that the name of the institution is changed,” Olatunde said.

Calling for a review, an Ibadan indigene and alumnus, Mr Tayo Olaleye, described the institution as the pride of the ancient city of Ibadan that should not be tampered with.

According to him, it is not acceptable for the name to be changed at will.

Furthermore, Olaleye said the renaming would affect the students in easily securing favour and job opportunities with the alumni.

“This is a prestigious institution whose name has been resounding in many spheres for decades, at home and abroad, so we do not welcome the sudden renaming,” Olaleye said.

Meanwhile, Comrade Tiamiyu Ademola, Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Oyo State Chapter, said the renaming would not affect the institution’s reputation.

According to him, the institution’s reputation will stand provided its management maintains its standard.

He also urged the students not to allow the matter to lead to any form of protest.

However, he noted that the decision could still be reversed with genuine arguments from alumni and other stakeholders of the institution.

“We believe that Gov. Seyi Makinde is a listening governor; with the right approach, I believe the decision can still be reversed,” he said.

However, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Moshood Olaleke, hailed Makinde for honouring Olunloyo with the gesture.

Olaleke said no honour would be too great for Olunloyo, whom he referred to as a great mathematician.

He described the three months Olunloyo spent as the executive governor of the old Oyo State before the military took over as remarkable.

According to him, Olunloyo had already put in place a solid structure for good governance before the coup that terminated his tenure.

He said that Makinde should be commended for recognising the positive contributions of the late technocrat to the state.

NAN recalls that Olunloyo died on April 6, a few days before April 14, when he would have turned 90 years old. (NAN)