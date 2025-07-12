Makinde calls for dialogue amid Ibadan Poly name change controversy

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State declared his openness to engagement and willingness to reconsider the renaming of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, to Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic if presented with compelling arguments.

The remarks followed a full-page advertisement from the alumni association and students’ union, which voiced strong opposition to the name change and raised concerns about the institution’s welfare and development.

Makinde, during the official inauguration of the Governing Boards for five state-owned tertiary institutions at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office yesterday, acknowledged the emotional ties many have to the original name, while asserting that policy decisions should be based on merit rather than sentiment.

Recall that the name change, made in June to honour former governor Omololu Olunloyo, sparked significant backlash, with alumni urging the government to prioritise the institution’s overall welfare.

The governor said, “I thought to myself, maybe I’m wrong upon seeing the advertisement.”

He pointed out the financial investment required to place such an advertisement, suggesting that alumni should also demonstrate their commitment to the institution through actionable initiatives.

While emphasising the importance of quality education, the governor urged stakeholders to use appropriate channels for voicing grievances and cautioned against disruptive protests that could hinder the educational environment.

“When you disturb others from going about their lawful activities, you need to realise that your freedom stops where theirs begins,” he stated.

Makinde also addressed the financial pressures facing tertiary institutions in the state, primarily due to increased wage obligations.

“Since taking office in 2019, our administration has restored a previously underfunded subvention policy to 100%, significantly increasing the state’s financial commitments.”

“The recent increase in the national minimum wage from N30,000 to N80,000 has further strained institutional budgets.”

“We don’t want this to be a hardship for the governing councils of these institutions,” he reassured, reiterating his commitment to maintaining high educational standards.

“The resources of the state are limited, but we remain committed to quality education and ensuring our graduates can compete globally.”

Governor Makinde reaffirmed his administration’s openness to correction and collaboration, saying, “If you have any issue not based on sentiment, we will listen and do whatever we can within our power to improve infrastructure and the quality of education. We want our institutions to thrive, and we’re always open to engaging constructively.”