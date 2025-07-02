Ibadan Poly students protest renaming of institution after Olunloyo

Ibadan Poly

By Adeola Badru

Academic and other activities were halted, yesterday, at the Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan, formerly known as The Polytechnic, Ibadan, following a peaceful protest staged by students of the institution.

The protest was in response to Governor Seyi Makinde’s decision to rename the institution after the late former governor, citing his contributions to the education sector both in the state and nationally.

Governor Makinde announced the renaming, last weekend, honouring Olunloyo, who served as the first rector of the institution and was a commissioner in the old Western Region.

However, this decision has sparked considerable controversy.

While some members of the public praised the governor’s action, others strongly opposed it. Notably, the alumni and student leaders are divided on the government’s decision.

The unrest among students culminated in a protest that paralysed academic activities on campus. Both the South and North campus gates were locked, preventing access to the institution and causing significant inconvenience for commuters and motorists who were forced to trek long distances.

In light of the developments, the aggrieved students marched to the Governor’s Office in Agodi to express their grievances, demanding that the institution’s former name be reinstated.

At the Governor’s Office, security personnel barricaded the main entrance and deployed officers at strategic locations to prevent vehicular movement.

Chanting solidarity songs and holding placards with inscriptions such as “Revert the Name Now,” “We Are Not Consulted,” and “Our Identity, Our Pride,” the students called for an immediate reversal of the renaming, citing a lack of consultation and a disregard for the institution’s long standing identity.

Olamide Oladipupo, the Students’ Union leader, who spoke with reporters, expressed concern that major stakeholders were not involved in the decision-making process.

“We are not against honouring leaders, but not at the expense of our institution’s legacy. Sincerely, as bonafide students of the Polytechnic, Ibadan, we are not here to fight or revolt. This is not a protest; this is a way of channeling our grievances.”

He continued: “What we want is for the name of our school to remain The Polytechnic, Ibadan. This is a heritage of over 50 years with alumni all over the world. We can’t allow that heritage to be swept away. We want the name to remain The Polytechnic, Ibadan.”

Oladipupo further requested, “We are here to plead with the governor; we are not here to fight. There is no placard that speaks against the governor. We want the governor to attend to us. There are other monuments that can be named after the late governor. We have ample land for the government to build on and name after him. We are open to discussions; we do not want the name to change.”

In response to the aggrieved students, Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal addressed them on behalf of the governor, calling for calm and assuring them that their grievances would be taken seriously.

“On behalf of the governor of Oyo State, I beg and admonish you that your demands will be placed before the governor, who is currently unavailable. Whenever he is back, your demands will be presented to him,” Lawal promised.